Monster Hunter World conquista il Giappone: è il gioco PS4 più venduto di sempre in Asia

debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese con 1,245,169 copie vendute sul mercato retail in tre giorni. Ad oggi, il titoloè il videogioco per PlayStation 4 più venduto di sempre nel paese del Sol Levante.

Classifica software giapponese 22/28 gennaio 2018

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle occupa il secondo posto della classifica, seguito da Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey e Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna:

Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 1,245,169 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Switch – 26,088/92,780 Splatoon 2 – 25,776/1,971,810 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21, 834/1,286,634 Super Mario Odyssey – 16,664/1,571,976 Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 3DS – 12, 702/1,528,001 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Switch – 10,240/834,968 Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – PS4 – 7,999/134,100 Yokai Watch Busters 2 Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 7, 755/490, 853 The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia – PS4 – 6,961 Mario Party The Top 100 – 3DS – 6,535/142,308 Gintama Rumble – PS4 – 5,800/44,243 Pokkén Tournament DX – 4,765/214,730 ARMS - 4,399/356,031 1-2-Switch – Switch – 4,375/386,695 Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 4, 203/379,286 Gintama Rumble – PS Vita – 3,790/27,207 FIFA 18 – PS4 – 3,720/78,169 Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4 – 3,292/221,894 Monster Hunter XX – Switch – 3,162/207,939

Classifica hardware giapponese

PS4 – 110,023 Switch – 47,107 PS4 Pro – 30,122 New 2DS XL – 6,842 Vita – 3,744 New 3DS XL – 3,377 Xbox One X – 1,618 2DS – 1,094 Xbox One – 68

Il successo di Monster Hunter World spinge le vendite di PS4 e PS4 Pro, le due console combinate hanno venduto oltre 140.000 pezzi la scorsa settimana. Buoni risultato anche per Switch a quota 47.000, fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 68 unità.