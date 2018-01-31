Monster Hunter World conquista il Giappone: è il gioco PS4 più venduto di sempre in Asia

Classifica software giapponese 22/28 gennaio 2018
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle occupa il secondo posto della classifica, seguito da Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey e Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna:
- Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 1,245,169
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Switch – 26,088/92,780
- Splatoon 2 – 25,776/1,971,810
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21, 834/1,286,634
- Super Mario Odyssey – 16,664/1,571,976
- Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 3DS – 12, 702/1,528,001
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Switch – 10,240/834,968
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – PS4 – 7,999/134,100
- Yokai Watch Busters 2 Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 7, 755/490, 853
- The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia – PS4 – 6,961
- Mario Party The Top 100 – 3DS – 6,535/142,308
- Gintama Rumble – PS4 – 5,800/44,243
- Pokkén Tournament DX – 4,765/214,730
- ARMS - 4,399/356,031
- 1-2-Switch – Switch – 4,375/386,695
- Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 4, 203/379,286
- Gintama Rumble – PS Vita – 3,790/27,207
- FIFA 18 – PS4 – 3,720/78,169
- Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4 – 3,292/221,894
- Monster Hunter XX – Switch – 3,162/207,939
Classifica hardware giapponese
- PS4 – 110,023
- Switch – 47,107
- PS4 Pro – 30,122
- New 2DS XL – 6,842
- Vita – 3,744
- New 3DS XL – 3,377
- Xbox One X – 1,618
- 2DS – 1,094
- Xbox One – 68
Il successo di Monster Hunter World spinge le vendite di PS4 e PS4 Pro, le due console combinate hanno venduto oltre 140.000 pezzi la scorsa settimana. Buoni risultato anche per Switch a quota 47.000, fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 68 unità.
