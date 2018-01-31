Everyeye.it

Monster Hunter World conquista il Giappone: è il gioco PS4 più venduto di sempre in Asia

Monster Hunter World debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese con 1,245,169 copie vendute sul mercato retail in tre giorni. Ad oggi, il titolo Capcom è il videogioco per PlayStation 4 più venduto di sempre nel paese del Sol Levante.

Classifica software giapponese 22/28 gennaio 2018
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle occupa il secondo posto della classifica, seguito da Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey e Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna:

  1. Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 1,245,169
  2. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Switch – 26,088/92,780
  3. Splatoon 2 – 25,776/1,971,810
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21, 834/1,286,634
  5. Super Mario Odyssey – 16,664/1,571,976
  6. Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 3DS – 12, 702/1,528,001
  7. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Switch – 10,240/834,968
  8. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – PS4 – 7,999/134,100
  9. Yokai Watch Busters 2 Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 7, 755/490, 853
  10. The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia – PS4 – 6,961
  11. Mario Party The Top 100 – 3DS – 6,535/142,308
  12. Gintama Rumble – PS4 – 5,800/44,243
  13. Pokkén Tournament DX – 4,765/214,730
  14. ARMS - 4,399/356,031
  15. 1-2-Switch – Switch – 4,375/386,695
  16. Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 4, 203/379,286
  17. Gintama Rumble – PS Vita – 3,790/27,207
  18. FIFA 18 – PS4 – 3,720/78,169
  19. Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4 – 3,292/221,894
  20. Monster Hunter XX – Switch – 3,162/207,939

Classifica hardware giapponese

  1. PS4 – 110,023
  2. Switch – 47,107
  3. PS4 Pro – 30,122
  4. New 2DS XL – 6,842
  5. Vita – 3,744
  6. New 3DS XL – 3,377
  7. Xbox One X – 1,618
  8. 2DS – 1,094
  9. Xbox One – 68

Il successo di Monster Hunter World spinge le vendite di PS4 e PS4 Pro, le due console combinate hanno venduto oltre 140.000 pezzi la scorsa settimana. Buoni risultato anche per Switch a quota 47.000, fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 68 unità.

