Monster Hunter World continua a dominare le classifiche giapponesi

Classifica Software Giapponese (7 marzo 2018)
Da segnalare la presenza in Top Ten di Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Oyssey, Metal Gear Survive e Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition che debutta con 8.000 copie.
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 38,617 (1,928,890)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix, 03/01/18) – 28,430
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,979 (2,084,324)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 18,828 (1,382,474)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,675 (896,455)
- [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 12,574 (43,934)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,667 (1,637,812)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,930 (1,576,586)
- [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 8,042
- [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 7,537 (53,948)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 7,097 (158,322)
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 5,733 (153,367)
- [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita’s Treasure Island (FuRyu, 03/01/18) – 4,948
- [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 4,471 (99,327)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,473 (408,445)
- [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 4,219 (170,113)
- [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (Marvelous, 02/22/18) – 4,086 (28,204)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,685 (376,498)
- [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 3,428 (18,403)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,358 (124,760)
Classifica Hardware Giapponese (7/03/2018)
- Switch – 45,083 (39,696)
- PlayStation 4 – 20,070 (29,392)
- PlayStation Vita – 6,518 (5,017)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,499 (5,383)
- New 2DS LL – 6,113 (6,693)
- New 3DS LL – 4,326 (3,693)
- 2DS – 901 (850)
- Xbox One X – 147 (139)
- Xbox One – 117 (135)
Sul fronte hardware, Switch domina con 45.000 pezzi, seguito da PlayStation e Vita, fanalino di coda per Xbox One e X e Xbox One con meno di 300 pezzi venduti cumulativamente.
