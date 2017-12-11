Monster Hunter World domina la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di Capcom domina anche questa settimana la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, con oltre 1.000 voti, seguito daper PlayStation 4.

Most Wanted Famitsu

In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3 e Dragon Quest XI per Nintendo Switch.

[PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1.002 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 840 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 533 voti [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 392 voti [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 379 voti [3DS] Persona Q2 – 369 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 260 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 257 voti [PS4] Zanki Zero – 247 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 239 voti [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 226 voti [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 216 voti [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 214 voti [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 207 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 195 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 193 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 192 voti [PS4] Metal Mad Xeno – 170 voti [PS4] Secret of Mana – 152 voti [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 149 voti [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 – 133 voti [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 130 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem – 121 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 120 voti [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 118 voti [PS4] Code Vein – 111 voti [PS4] Gintama Rumble – 109 voti [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 99 voti [PS4] 13 Sentinels Aegis RIM – 90 voti [3DS] Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ – 89 voti

Chiudono la classifica Dragon's Crown Pro, 13 Sentinels Aegis RIM e Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ per Nintendo 3DS.