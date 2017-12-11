Everyeye.it

Monster Hunter World domina la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World di Capcom domina anche questa settimana la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, con oltre 1.000 voti, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Kingdom Hearts III per PlayStation 4.

Most Wanted Famitsu
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3 e Dragon Quest XI per Nintendo Switch.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1.002 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 840 voti
  3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 533 voti
  4. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 392 voti
  5. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 379 voti
  6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 369 voti
  7. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 260 voti
  8. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 257 voti
  9. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 247 voti
  10. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 239 voti
  11. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 226 voti
  12. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 216 voti
  13. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 214 voti
  14. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 207 voti
  15. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 195 voti
  16. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 193 voti
  17. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 192 voti
  18. [PS4] Metal Mad Xeno – 170 voti
  19. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 152 voti
  20. [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 149 voti
  21. [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 – 133 voti
  22. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 130 voti
  23. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 121 voti
  24. [PSP] Ushiro – 120 voti
  25. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 118 voti
  26. [PS4] Code Vein – 111 voti
  27. [PS4] Gintama Rumble – 109 voti
  28. [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 99 voti
  29. [PS4] 13 Sentinels Aegis RIM – 90 voti
  30. [3DS] Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ – 89 voti

Chiudono la classifica Dragon's Crown Pro, 13 Sentinels Aegis RIM e Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ per Nintendo 3DS.

