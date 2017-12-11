Monster Hunter World domina la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3 e Dragon Quest XI per Nintendo Switch.
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1.002 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 840 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 533 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 392 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 379 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 369 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 260 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 257 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 247 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 239 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 226 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 216 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 214 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 207 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 195 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 193 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 192 voti
- [PS4] Metal Mad Xeno – 170 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 152 voti
- [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 149 voti
- [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 – 133 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 130 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 121 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 120 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 118 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 111 voti
- [PS4] Gintama Rumble – 109 voti
- [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 99 voti
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels Aegis RIM – 90 voti
- [3DS] Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ – 89 voti
Chiudono la classifica Dragon's Crown Pro, 13 Sentinels Aegis RIM e Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ per Nintendo 3DS.
