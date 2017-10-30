Monster Hunter World è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Kingdom Hearts III e Xenoblade Chronicles 2, oltre a Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2 e Hokuto Ga Gotoku.
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 795 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 718 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 623 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 413 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 374 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 304 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 244 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 236 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 189 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 173 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 170 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 163 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 160 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 147 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 145 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 138 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 137 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 136 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 135 voti
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 134 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 133 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 110 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 108 voti
- [PSV] Secret of Mana – 106 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 99 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 96 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 85 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 83 voti
- [PS4] .hack//G.U.Last Recode – 81 voti
- [PS4] Call of Duty WWII – 78 voti
Chiudono la Top 30 Ni No Kuni 2, .hack//G.U.Last Recode e Call of Duty WW2.
