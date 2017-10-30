Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Notizie
  4. Monster Hunter World è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Monster Hunter World per PlayStation 4 guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Super Mario Odyssey.

In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Kingdom Hearts III e Xenoblade Chronicles 2, oltre a Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2 e Hokuto Ga Gotoku.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 795 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 718 voti
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 623 voti
  4. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 413 voti
  5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 374 voti
  6. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 304 voti
  7. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 244 voti
  8. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 236 voti
  9. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 189 voti
  10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 173 voti
  11. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 170 voti
  12. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 163 voti
  13. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 160 voti
  14. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 147 voti
  15. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 145 voti
  16. [PS4] Code Vein – 138 voti
  17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 137 voti
  18. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 136 voti
  19. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 135 voti
  20. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 134 voti
  21. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 133 voti
  22. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 110 voti
  23. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 108 voti
  24. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 106 voti
  25. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 99 voti
  26. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 96 voti
  27. [PSP] Ushiro – 85 voti
  28. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 83 voti
  29. [PS4] .hack//G.U.Last Recode – 81 voti
  30. [PS4] Call of Duty WWII – 78 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Ni No Kuni 2, .hack//G.U.Last Recode e Call of Duty WW2.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter World

  1. Nintendo Switch: 7.63 milioni di unità distribuite in tutto il mondo dal lancio
  2. Golf Story sarà il primo gioco per Switch pubblicato da Limited Run Games?

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

quanto attendi Monster Hunter World?

83%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti