Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Adesso online
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Adesso online
Ale e Fra tornano sui campi di battaglia di PUBG
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Notizie
  4. Monster Hunter World è il gioco più venduto in Giappone, Secret of Mana al secondo posto

Monster Hunter World è il gioco più venduto in Giappone, Secret of Mana al secondo posto

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Monster Hunter World è ancora una volta il gioco più venduto in Giappone, anche questa settimana l'Hunting Game di Capcom continua a spopolare con oltre 85.000 copie vendute. Secret of Mana per PS4 debutta invece al secondo posto con 36.000 unità.

Numeri piuttosto tiepidi invece per Bayonetta su Nintendo Switch, in totale i due giochi hanno venduto poco più di 22.000 copie. Di seguito, la classifica completa:

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  • [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 85,322 (1,836,291)
  • [PS4] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 36,042
  • [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,815 (2,042,844)
  • [PSV] Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Bandai Namco, 02/15/18) – 21,481
  • [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 21,180 (138,675)
  • [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 19,280 (1,346,387)
  • [PSV] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 17,947
  • [PS4] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 17,938
  • [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 12,981 (88,604)
  • [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 12,776 (142,591)
  • [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 12,640 (1,614,506)
  • [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,764 (871,528)
  • [NSW] Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 11,694
  • [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 9,532
  • [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,358 (1,558,042)
  • [PSV] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 9,284
  • [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 5,975 (88,943)
  • [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 5,842 (161,624)
  • [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,234 (369,040)
  • [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,194 (399,757)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. PlayStation 4 – 41,496 (59,691)
  2. Switch – 39,303 (43,404)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,006(11,615)
  4. New 2DS XL – 5,778 (6,031)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 4,959 (4,133)
  6. New 3DS XL – 3,424 (3,581)
  7. 2DS – 959 (904)
  8. Xbox One X – 133 (209)
  9. Xbox One – 57 (52)

Sul fronte hardware, PlayStation 4 occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seppur con vendite inferiori rispetto alla settimana precedente. Switch al secondo posto, seguito da PS4 Pro e New Nintendo 2DS XL.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter World

  1. Da Agents of Shield e Jessica Jones sino a Timeless, le notizie di ieri di Serie TV
  2. Burnout Paradise includerà tutti i brani della colonna sonora e non avrà microtransazioni

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X
  • PS4 Pro
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 26/01/2018
  • Pc : 26/01/2018
  • Xbox One : 26/01/2018
  • Xbox One X : 26/01/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 26/01/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano

che voto dai a Monster Hunter World?

8.7

media su 151 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti