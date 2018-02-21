Monster Hunter World è il gioco più venduto in Giappone, Secret of Mana al secondo posto

Numeri piuttosto tiepidi invece per Bayonetta su Nintendo Switch, in totale i due giochi hanno venduto poco più di 22.000 copie. Di seguito, la classifica completa:
Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 85,322 (1,836,291)
- [PS4] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 36,042
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,815 (2,042,844)
- [PSV] Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Bandai Namco, 02/15/18) – 21,481
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 21,180 (138,675)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 19,280 (1,346,387)
- [PSV] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 17,947
- [PS4] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 17,938
- [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 12,981 (88,604)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 12,776 (142,591)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 12,640 (1,614,506)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,764 (871,528)
- [NSW] Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 11,694
- [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 9,532
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,358 (1,558,042)
- [PSV] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 9,284
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 5,975 (88,943)
- [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 5,842 (161,624)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,234 (369,040)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,194 (399,757)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- PlayStation 4 – 41,496 (59,691)
- Switch – 39,303 (43,404)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,006(11,615)
- New 2DS XL – 5,778 (6,031)
- PlayStation Vita – 4,959 (4,133)
- New 3DS XL – 3,424 (3,581)
- 2DS – 959 (904)
- Xbox One X – 133 (209)
- Xbox One – 57 (52)
Sul fronte hardware, PlayStation 4 occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seppur con vendite inferiori rispetto alla settimana precedente. Switch al secondo posto, seguito da PS4 Pro e New Nintendo 2DS XL.
