Monster Hunter World guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (20 novembre)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 843 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 745 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 470 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 440 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 437 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 368 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 297 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 289 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 236 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 223 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 216 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 213 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 191 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 178 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 156 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 148 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 146 voti
- NSW] Fire Emblem – 142 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 127 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 125 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 121 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 120 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 118 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 101 voti
- [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi – 99 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno – 94 voti
- [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 91 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 89 voti
- [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 – 86 voti
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2, Hokuto ga Gotoku e Yakuza Kiwami 2.
