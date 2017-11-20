Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
Oggi alle ore 17:00
Call of Duty WWII: Campagna
Oggi alle ore 17:00
Continuiamo a giocare con la campagna single player di COD!
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Notizie
  4. Monster Hunter World guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Monster Hunter World si conferma anche questa settimana il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, quest'ultimo arrivato nei negozi lo scorso venerdì 17 novembre.

Most Wanted Famitsu (20 novembre)

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 843 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 745 voti
  3. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 470 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 440 voti
  5. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 437 voti
  6. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 368 voti
  7. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 297 voti
  8. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 289 voti
  9. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 236 voti
  10. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 223 voti
  11. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 216 voti
  12. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 213 voti
  13. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 191 voti
  14. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 178 voti
  15. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 156 voti
  16. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 148 voti
  17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 146 voti
  18. NSW] Fire Emblem – 142 voti
  19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
  20. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 127 voti
  21. [PSP] Ushiro – 125 voti
  22. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 121 voti
  23. [PS4] Code Vein – 120 voti
  24. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 118 voti
  25. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 101 voti
  26. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi – 99 voti
  27. [PS4] Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno – 94 voti
  28. [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 91 voti
  29. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 89 voti
  30. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 – 86 voti

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2, Hokuto ga Gotoku e Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter World

  1. MSI lancia la Black Week con tanti sconti sui migliori notebook da gaming
  2. PS Store: arrivano Monster of the Deep VR e Planet of the Apes Lost Frontier

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

quanto attendi Monster Hunter World?

84%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti