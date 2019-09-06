Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
IFA 2019
  1. HOME
  2. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  3. Notizie

Monster Hunter World Iceborne: nuove armi e armature, ecco la lista completa

Monster Hunter World Iceborne: nuove armi e armature, ecco la lista completa
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Iceborne, la prima espansione di Monster Hunter World, arriva oggi su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One (a gennaio 2020 su PC), per l'occasione vi proponiamo la lista delle nuove armi e armature che i cacciatori potranno trovare in questa nuova avventura ad ambientazione ghiacciata.

Per quanto riguarda le armi, una delle più interessanti novità di Iceborne è rappresentata dal rampino artiglio, strumento che vi permetterà di mettere in atto varie strategie, potendo essere utilizzato in molti modi diversi sia per attaccare che per difendersi, come imparerete presto a scoprire giocando.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Armi

  • Long Sword
  • Dual Blades
  • Gunlance
  • Lance
  • Switch Axe
  • Charge Blade
  • Bow
  • Insect Glaive
  • Heavy Bowgun
  • Light Bowgun
  • Sword and Shield
  • Hunting Horn
  • Hammer

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Armature

  • Clutch Claw
  • Great Sword
  • Master Rank Tzizi Yaku
  • Master Rank Kulu Yaku
  • Master Rank Jagras
  • Tigrex
  • Beotodus
  • Banbaros
  • Master Rank Great Girros
  • Master Rank Anjanath
  • Master Rank Black Diabolos
  • Master Rank Odogaron
  • Master Rank Rathalos
  • Master Rank Tobi-Kadachi
  • Shrieking Legiana
  • Direwolf
  • Master Rank Rathian
  • Master Rank Legiana
  • Master Rank Pukei-Pukei

Presto su queste pagine vi forniremo guide complete alle armi, ai nuovi mostri e trucchi per sopravvivere nel freddo mondo di Iceborne. Per saperne di più su questa corposa espansione vi rimandiamo alla recensione di Monster Hunter World Iceborne scritta dal nostro Alessandro Bruni, che passato decine e decine di ore sul gioco con l'obiettivo di sviscerare e scoprire tutto quello che Iceborne ha da offrire.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti
recensione

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Recensione: a caccia di mostri tra i ghiacci

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

  1. Red Dead Online: doppio oro nelle Sfide Giornaliere e altre ricompense in arrivo
  2. Blizzard pensa al Cross-Play per Overwatch in vista del lancio su Nintendo Switch