Monster Hunter World Iceborne: nuove armi e armature, ecco la lista completa

Iceborne, la prima espansione di Monster Hunter World, arriva oggi su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One (a gennaio 2020 su PC), per l'occasione vi proponiamo la lista delle nuove armi e armature che i cacciatori potranno trovare in questa nuova avventura ad ambientazione ghiacciata.

Per quanto riguarda le armi, una delle più interessanti novità di Iceborne è rappresentata dal rampino artiglio, strumento che vi permetterà di mettere in atto varie strategie, potendo essere utilizzato in molti modi diversi sia per attaccare che per difendersi, come imparerete presto a scoprire giocando.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Armi

Long Sword

Dual Blades

Gunlance

Lance

Switch Axe

Charge Blade

Bow

Insect Glaive

Heavy Bowgun

Light Bowgun

Sword and Shield

Hunting Horn

Hammer

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Armature

Clutch Claw

Great Sword

Master Rank Tzizi Yaku

Master Rank Kulu Yaku

Master Rank Jagras

Tigrex

Beotodus

Banbaros

Master Rank Great Girros

Master Rank Anjanath

Master Rank Black Diabolos

Master Rank Odogaron

Master Rank Rathalos

Master Rank Tobi-Kadachi

Shrieking Legiana

Direwolf

Master Rank Rathian

Master Rank Legiana

Master Rank Pukei-Pukei

Presto su queste pagine vi forniremo guide complete alle armi, ai nuovi mostri e trucchi per sopravvivere nel freddo mondo di Iceborne. Per saperne di più su questa corposa espansione vi rimandiamo alla recensione di Monster Hunter World Iceborne scritta dal nostro Alessandro Bruni, che passato decine e decine di ore sul gioco con l'obiettivo di sviscerare e scoprire tutto quello che Iceborne ha da offrire.