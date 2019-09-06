Monster Hunter World Iceborne: nuove armi e armature, ecco la lista completa
Davide Leoni
Iceborne, la prima espansione di Monster Hunter World, arriva oggi su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One (a gennaio 2020 su PC), per l'occasione vi proponiamo la lista delle nuove armi e armature che i cacciatori potranno trovare in questa nuova avventura ad ambientazione ghiacciata.
Per quanto riguarda le armi, una delle più interessanti novità di Iceborne è rappresentata dal rampino artiglio, strumento che vi permetterà di mettere in atto varie strategie, potendo essere utilizzato in molti modi diversi sia per attaccare che per difendersi, come imparerete presto a scoprire giocando.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Armi
- Long Sword
- Dual Blades
- Gunlance
- Lance
- Switch Axe
- Charge Blade
- Bow
- Insect Glaive
- Heavy Bowgun
- Light Bowgun
- Sword and Shield
- Hunting Horn
- Hammer
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Armature
- Clutch Claw
- Great Sword
- Master Rank Tzizi Yaku
- Master Rank Kulu Yaku
- Master Rank Jagras
- Tigrex
- Beotodus
- Banbaros
- Master Rank Great Girros
- Master Rank Anjanath
- Master Rank Black Diabolos
- Master Rank Odogaron
- Master Rank Rathalos
- Master Rank Tobi-Kadachi
- Shrieking Legiana
- Direwolf
- Master Rank Rathian
- Master Rank Legiana
- Master Rank Pukei-Pukei
Presto su queste pagine vi forniremo guide complete alle armi, ai nuovi mostri e trucchi per sopravvivere nel freddo mondo di Iceborne. Per saperne di più su questa corposa espansione vi rimandiamo alla recensione di Monster Hunter World Iceborne scritta dal nostro Alessandro Bruni, che passato decine e decine di ore sul gioco con l'obiettivo di sviscerare e scoprire tutto quello che Iceborne ha da offrire.
Armor made from sturdy and lightweight Kulu-Ya-Ku materials, for improved defense. #Iceborne pic.twitter.com/ajQSGQqyBx— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) 13 agosto 2019
Armor made from tougher Jagras scales. The motif alludes to the species' pack mentality. #Iceborne pic.twitter.com/Qbf2USgPxz— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) 12 agosto 2019
Tame the rampaging Tigrex and equip this fierce armor set. Conquer the beast in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne September 6 pic.twitter.com/eLP55IPaJJ— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 4 agosto 2019
Channel the chilling power of Shrieking Legiana with this armor set. #Iceborne pic.twitter.com/56gSF6xjm3— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) 3 agosto 2019
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 2019
- PS4 : 06/09/2019
- Xbox One X : 06/09/2019
- PS4 Pro : 06/09/2019
- Xbox One : 06/09/2019
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Capcom
- Publisher: Capcom
