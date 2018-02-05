Everyeye.it

Monster Hunter World mantiene la prima posizione della classifica inglese

Monster Hunter World è ancora il leader assoluto della classifica inglese: l'hunting game di Capcom si lascia alle spalle EA Sports UFC 3 (che debutta in seconda posizione) e Call of Duty WWII. Di seguito, la Top Ten completa.

In classifica trovano spazio anche FIFA 18, GTA V, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssy e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

  1. MONSTER HUNTER WORLD
  2. EA SPORTS UFC 3
  3. CALL OF DUTY WWII
  4. FIFA 18
  5. GRAND THEFT AUTO V
  6. DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  7. MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
  8. SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
  9. DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
  10. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD

Da segnalare il debutto di Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PlayStation 4 in nona posizione, risultato probabilmente non all'altezza delle aspettative di Square-Enix.

  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X
  • PS4 Pro
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 26/01/2018
  • Pc : 26/01/2018
  • Xbox One : 26/01/2018
  • Xbox One X : 26/01/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 26/01/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

