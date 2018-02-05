Monster Hunter World mantiene la prima posizione della classifica inglese

è ancora il leader assoluto della classifica inglese: l'hunting game di Capcom si lascia alle spalle(che debutta in seconda posizione) e. Di seguito, la Top Ten completa.

Classifica UK 5 Febbraio 2018

In classifica trovano spazio anche FIFA 18, GTA V, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssy e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

MONSTER HUNTER WORLD EA SPORTS UFC 3 CALL OF DUTY WWII FIFA 18 GRAND THEFT AUTO V DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ MARIO KART 8 DELUXE SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD

Da segnalare il debutto di Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PlayStation 4 in nona posizione, risultato probabilmente non all'altezza delle aspettative di Square-Enix.