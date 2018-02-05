Monster Hunter World mantiene la prima posizione della classifica inglese

Classifica UK 5 Febbraio 2018
In classifica trovano spazio anche FIFA 18, GTA V, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssy e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
- MONSTER HUNTER WORLD
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- CALL OF DUTY WWII
- FIFA 18
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
- SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
- DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD
Da segnalare il debutto di Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PlayStation 4 in nona posizione, risultato probabilmente non all'altezza delle aspettative di Square-Enix.
