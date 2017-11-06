Logo Everyeye.it

  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Notizie
  Monster Hunter World per PS4 è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World per PS4 è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
Anche questa settimana, Monster Hunter World si classifica al primo posto della Top 30 dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Kingdom Hearts 3.

Most Wanted Famitsu (6 novembre)
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Hokuto ga Gotoku, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Yakuza Kiwami 2.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 790 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 739 voti
  3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 438 voti
  4. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 376 voti
  5. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 310 voti
  6. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 295 voti
  7. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 265 voti
  8. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 264 voti
  9. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 261 voti
  10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 212 voti
  11. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 199 voti
  12. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 183 voti
  13. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 175 voti
  14. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 157 voti
  15. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 151 voti
  16. [PS4] Code Vein – 131 voti
  17. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 129 voti
  18. [PS4] Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno – 128 voti
  19. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 117 voti
  20. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler (Titolo Provvisorio) – 114 voti
  21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 104 voti
  22. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 99 voti
  23. [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 97 voti
  24. [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 96 voti
  25. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 94 voti
  26. [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – 92 voti
  27. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 85 voti
  28. [PSP] Ushiro – 82 voti
  29. [PS4] Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX – 78 voti
  30. [PS4] Nobunaga no Yabou Taishi – 76 voti

Chiudono la classifica Ushiro per PSP, Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX e Nobunaga no Yabou Taishi.

