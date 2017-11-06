Monster Hunter World per PS4 è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (6 novembre)
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Hokuto ga Gotoku, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Yakuza Kiwami 2.
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 790 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 739 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 438 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 376 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 310 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 295 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 265 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 264 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 261 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 212 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 199 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 183 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 175 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 157 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 151 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 131 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 129 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno – 128 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 117 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler (Titolo Provvisorio) – 114 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 104 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 99 voti
- [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 97 voti
- [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 96 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 94 voti
- [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – 92 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 85 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 82 voti
- [PS4] Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX – 78 voti
- [PS4] Nobunaga no Yabou Taishi – 76 voti
Chiudono la classifica Ushiro per PSP, Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX e Nobunaga no Yabou Taishi.
