Monster Hunter World per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Con oltre 900 voti totali, è ancora una volta Monster Hunter World a guidare la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. L'Hunting Game di Capcom è seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e da Kingdom Hearts 3.

Famitsu Most Wanted (27 Novembre)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2 e Dragon Quest XI. Di seguito, la classifica completa.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 917 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 723 voti
  3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 475 voti
  4. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 419 voti
  5. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 341 voti
  6. 6. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 337 voti
  7. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 292 voti
  8. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 257 voti
  9. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 235 voti
  10. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 205 voti
  11. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 203 voti
  12. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 180 voti
  13. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 169 voti
  14. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 166 voti
  15. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 165 voti
  16. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 159 voti
  17. [PSP] Ushiro – 135 voti
  18. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 126 voti
  19. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 125 voti
  20. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 123 voti
  21. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 117 voti
  22. [PS4] Mad Max Xeno – 99 voti
  23. [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 96 voti
  24. [PS4] Code Vein – 89 voti
  25. [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 85 voti
  26. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 84 voti
  27. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 82 voti
  28. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 81 voti
  29. [PSV] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 74 voti
  30. [PS4] Earth Defense Force V – 67 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Dragon Quest Builders 2, Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (nei formati PlayStation 4 e PlayStation Vita) e Earth Defense Force V.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

