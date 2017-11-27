Monster Hunter World per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (27 Novembre)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2 e Dragon Quest XI. Di seguito, la classifica completa.
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 917 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 723 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 475 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 419 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 341 voti
- 6. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 337 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 292 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 257 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 235 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 205 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 203 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 180 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 169 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 166 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 165 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 159 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 135 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 126 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 125 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 123 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 117 voti
- [PS4] Mad Max Xeno – 99 voti
- [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 96 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 89 voti
- [PS4] The Idolmaster Stella Stage – 85 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 84 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 82 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 81 voti
- [PSV] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 74 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force V – 67 voti
Chiudono la Top 30 Dragon Quest Builders 2, Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (nei formati PlayStation 4 e PlayStation Vita) e Earth Defense Force V.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti