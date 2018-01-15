Everyeye.it

Honor 7X
Monster Hunter World per PS4 si conferma il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana, Monster Hunter World è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Hokuto Ga Gotoku, il nuovo gioco di Ken Il Guerriero in arrivo a marzo in Giappone.

Most Wanted Famitsu (15 gennaio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3 e Valkyria Chronicles 4. Di seguito, la classifica completa:

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1.198 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 840 voti
  3. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 560 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 504 voti
  5. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 416 voti
  6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 305 voti
  7. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 270 voti
  8. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 258 voti
  9. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 255 voti
  10. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 239 voti
  11. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 236 voti
  12. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 230 voti
  13. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 228 voti
  14. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 199 voti
  15. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 193 voti
  16. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 184 voti
  17. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 181 voti
  18. [NSW] Fire Emblem Switch – 175 voti
  19. [PS4] Code Vein – 174 voti
  20. [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match – 171 voti
  21. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 159 voti
  22. [PS4] Secret of Mana Remake – 151 voti
  23. [PS4] Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno – 135 voti
  24. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 127 voti
  25. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive – 120 voti
  26. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 118 voti
  27. [PSP] Ushiro – 111 voti
  28. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 109 voti
  29. [PS4] Shining Resonance Re:frain – 105 voti
  30. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 104 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Dragon Quest Builders 2, Shining Resonance Re:frain e Catherine Full Body.

