Monster Hunter World per PS4 si conferma il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (15 gennaio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3 e Valkyria Chronicles 4. Di seguito, la classifica completa:
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 1.198 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 840 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 560 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 504 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 416 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 305 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 270 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 258 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 255 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 239 voti
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 236 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 230 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 228 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 199 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 193 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 184 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 181 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Switch – 175 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 174 voti
- [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match – 171 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 159 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana Remake – 151 voti
- [PS4] Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno – 135 voti
- [PSV] Secret of Mana – 127 voti
- [PS4] Metal Gear Survive – 120 voti
- [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 118 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 111 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 109 voti
- [PS4] Shining Resonance Re:frain – 105 voti
- [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 104 voti
Chiudono la Top 30 Dragon Quest Builders 2, Shining Resonance Re:frain e Catherine Full Body.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti