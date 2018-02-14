Everyeye.it

Monster Hunter World e PS4 dominano classifica di vendita giapponese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Media Create ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (periodo compreso fra il 5 e l'11 febbraio). In cima alle classifiche software e hardware troviamo rispettivamente Monster Hunter World e PlayStation 4.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche hardware e software (ricordiamo che Media Create considera soltanto le copie retail):

Classifica Software

  1. Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 159,613/1,750,969
  2. Dynasty Warriors 9 – PS4 – 117,495/Nuovo
  3. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – PS4 – 75,623/Nuovo
  4. Splatoon 2 – Switch – 23,461/2,021,028
  5. Shadow of the Colossus – PS4 – 21,900/Nuovo
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 19,210/1,327,107
  7. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Switch – 15,755/129,815
  8. Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 – 14,237/82,968
  9. Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 13,912/1,601,866
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 12,087/859,764
  11. Dragon’s Crown Pro – PS4 – 11,691/Nuovo
  12. Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 9,654/1,548,683
  13. Mario Party: The Top 100 – 3DS – 6,436/155,782
  14. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Switch – 5,625/19,547
  15. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch – Switch – 4,512/114,728
  16. 1-2-Switch – Switch – 4,477/395,563
  17. Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 4,437/501,342
  18. ARMS – Switch – 4,322/364,806
  19. Pokkén Tournament DX – Switch – 4,320/222,781
  20. Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. – Switch – 3,373/214,492

Classifica Hardware

  1. PS4 – 59,691
  2. Switch – 43,404
  3. PS4 Pro – 11,615
  4. New 2DS XL – 6,031
  5. PS Vita – 4,133
  6. New 3DS XL – 3,581
  7. 2DS – 904
  8. Xbox One X – 209
  9. Xbox One – 52

Dopo il dominio di Nintendo Switch reiterato negli ultimi mesi, PlayStation 4 torna in cima alla classifica hardware con un discreto vantaggio sulla diretta inseguitrice, merito che in parta va sicuramente condiviso con Monster Hunter World, titolo che tra le altre cose è riuscito a distribuire 6 milioni di copie in tempi record.

