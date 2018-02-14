Monster Hunter World e PS4 dominano classifica di vendita giapponese

ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (periodo compreso fra il 5 e l'11 febbraio). In cima alle classifiche software e hardware troviamo rispettivamente Monster Hunter World

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche hardware e software (ricordiamo che Media Create considera soltanto le copie retail):

Classifica Software

Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 159,613/1,750,969 Dynasty Warriors 9 – PS4 – 117,495/Nuovo Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – PS4 – 75,623/Nuovo Splatoon 2 – Switch – 23,461/2,021,028 Shadow of the Colossus – PS4 – 21,900/Nuovo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 19,210/1,327,107 Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Switch – 15,755/129,815 Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 – 14,237/82,968 Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 13,912/1,601,866 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 12,087/859,764 Dragon’s Crown Pro – PS4 – 11,691/Nuovo Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 9,654/1,548,683 Mario Party: The Top 100 – 3DS – 6,436/155,782 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Switch – 5,625/19,547 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch – Switch – 4,512/114,728 1-2-Switch – Switch – 4,477/395,563 Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 4,437/501,342 ARMS – Switch – 4,322/364,806 Pokkén Tournament DX – Switch – 4,320/222,781 Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. – Switch – 3,373/214,492

Classifica Hardware

PS4 – 59,691 Switch – 43,404 PS4 Pro – 11,615 New 2DS XL – 6,031 PS Vita – 4,133 New 3DS XL – 3,581 2DS – 904 Xbox One X – 209 Xbox One – 52

Dopo il dominio di Nintendo Switch reiterato negli ultimi mesi, PlayStation 4 torna in cima alla classifica hardware con un discreto vantaggio sulla diretta inseguitrice, merito che in parta va sicuramente condiviso con Monster Hunter World, titolo che tra le altre cose è riuscito a distribuire 6 milioni di copie in tempi record.