Monster Hunter World e PS4 dominano classifica di vendita giapponese

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche hardware e software (ricordiamo che Media Create considera soltanto le copie retail):
Classifica Software
- Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 159,613/1,750,969
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – PS4 – 117,495/Nuovo
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – PS4 – 75,623/Nuovo
- Splatoon 2 – Switch – 23,461/2,021,028
- Shadow of the Colossus – PS4 – 21,900/Nuovo
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 19,210/1,327,107
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Switch – 15,755/129,815
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 – 14,237/82,968
- Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 13,912/1,601,866
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 12,087/859,764
- Dragon’s Crown Pro – PS4 – 11,691/Nuovo
- Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 9,654/1,548,683
- Mario Party: The Top 100 – 3DS – 6,436/155,782
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Switch – 5,625/19,547
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch – Switch – 4,512/114,728
- 1-2-Switch – Switch – 4,477/395,563
- Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 4,437/501,342
- ARMS – Switch – 4,322/364,806
- Pokkén Tournament DX – Switch – 4,320/222,781
- Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. – Switch – 3,373/214,492
Classifica Hardware
- PS4 – 59,691
- Switch – 43,404
- PS4 Pro – 11,615
- New 2DS XL – 6,031
- PS Vita – 4,133
- New 3DS XL – 3,581
- 2DS – 904
- Xbox One X – 209
- Xbox One – 52
Dopo il dominio di Nintendo Switch reiterato negli ultimi mesi, PlayStation 4 torna in cima alla classifica hardware con un discreto vantaggio sulla diretta inseguitrice, merito che in parta va sicuramente condiviso con Monster Hunter World, titolo che tra le altre cose è riuscito a distribuire 6 milioni di copie in tempi record.
