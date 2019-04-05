Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Monster Hunter World e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trionfano ai Famitsu Awards 2018

Nel corso della cerimonia dei Famitsu Awards 2018, evento di premiazione organizzato dalla nota e autorevole rivista nipponica, Capcom e Nintendo hanno rispettivamente portato in trionfo Monster Hunter World e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, eletti a pari merito come Gioco dell'Anno.

Tanti gli altri giochi premiati durante i Famitsu Awards, tra cui citiamo i nomi di God of War, Octopath Traveler, Fortnite, e Red Dead Redemption 2. Di seguito vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei vincitori nelle rispettive categorie:

Game of the Year

  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Excellence Prize

  • Octopath Traveler (Square Enix)
  • God of War (Sony)
  • Judgment (SEGA)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Sony)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix)
  • Fate/Grand Order (FGO Project)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee (The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Rookie Award

  • Octopath Traveler (Square Enix)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Sony)

Favourite App Award

  • LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum (LINE)

Special Award

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (Sony)

Best Character Award

  • Kirby (Kirby series)

Best Game Music Award

  • Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix)

Best Game Maker Award

  • Capcom

MVP Award

  • Masahiro Sakurai (Sora)

Notevole la presenza massiccia del marchio Nintendo, supportato da Octopath Traveler (di cui si vocifera un possibile approdo su PC), Kirby e lo stesso Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, oltre a vari titoli presenti nella categoria Excellence Prize. Siete d'accordo con le premiazioni dei Famitsu Awards? A proposito di eventi celebrativi, segnaliamo l'ennesima incoronazione di God of War di Sony Santa Monica, riconosciuto come il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno ai BAFTA.

FONTE: nintendoeverything
