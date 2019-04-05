Monster Hunter World e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trionfano ai Famitsu Awards 2018
Nel corso della cerimonia dei Famitsu Awards 2018, evento di premiazione organizzato dalla nota e autorevole rivista nipponica, Capcom e Nintendo hanno rispettivamente portato in trionfo Monster Hunter World e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, eletti a pari merito come Gioco dell'Anno.
Tanti gli altri giochi premiati durante i Famitsu Awards, tra cui citiamo i nomi di God of War, Octopath Traveler, Fortnite, e Red Dead Redemption 2. Di seguito vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei vincitori nelle rispettive categorie:
Game of the Year
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
Excellence Prize
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix)
- God of War (Sony)
- Judgment (SEGA)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
- Detroit: Become Human (Sony)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix)
- Fate/Grand Order (FGO Project)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee (The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Rookie Award
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix)
- Detroit: Become Human (Sony)
Favourite App Award
- LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum (LINE)
Special Award
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (Sony)
Best Character Award
- Kirby (Kirby series)
Best Game Music Award
- Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix)
Best Game Maker Award
- Capcom
MVP Award
- Masahiro Sakurai (Sora)
Notevole la presenza massiccia del marchio Nintendo, supportato da Octopath Traveler (di cui si vocifera un possibile approdo su PC), Kirby e lo stesso Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, oltre a vari titoli presenti nella categoria Excellence Prize. Siete d'accordo con le premiazioni dei Famitsu Awards? A proposito di eventi celebrativi, segnaliamo l'ennesima incoronazione di God of War di Sony Santa Monica, riconosciuto come il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno ai BAFTA.
Monster Hunter World
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- Pc
- Xbox One
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 26/01/2018
- Pc : 09/08/2018
- Xbox One : 26/01/2018
- Xbox One X : 26/01/2018
- PS4 Pro : 26/01/2018
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Capcom
- Publisher: Capcom
- Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
Che voto dai a: Monster Hunter World
Voti: 223
