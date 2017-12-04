Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Notizie
  4. Monster Hunter World al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Monster Hunter World continua a dominare la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dalla redazione di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e da Xenoblade Chronicles 2, quest'ultimo ormai uscito lo scorso weekend in Europa, Nord America e Giappone.

Most Wanted Famitsu (4 dicembre)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Dynasty Warriors 9 e Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PlayStation 4.

1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 827 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 527 voti
3. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 438 voti
4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 360 voti
5. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 299 voti
6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 248 voti
7. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 244 voti
8. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 239 voti
9. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 178 voti
10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 166 voti
11. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 159 voti
12. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 151 voti
13. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 146 voti
14. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 142 voti
15. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 139 voti
16. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 120 voti
17. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 117 voti
18. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 115 voti
19. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 113 voti
20. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 110 voti
21. [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 – 107 voti
22. [PSP] Ushiro – 95 voti
23. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 86 voti
24. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 85 voti
25. [PS4] Code Vein – 73 voti
26. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 69 voti
27. [PS4] Gintama Rumble – 68 voti
28. [3DS] Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ – 66 voti
29. [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 – 63 voti
30. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive – 61 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+, Yokai Watch Busters 2 e Metal Gear Survive con meno di 100 voti ciascuno.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter World

  1. L.A. Noire The VR Case Files: data di uscita annunciata
  2. My Hero Academia One's Justice: pubblicate le prime immagini del gioco

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

quanto attendi Monster Hunter World?

85%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti