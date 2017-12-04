Monster Hunter World al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

continua a dominare la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dalla redazione di Famitsu, seguito dae da, quest'ultimo ormai uscito lo scorso weekend in Europa, Nord America e Giappone.

Most Wanted Famitsu (4 dicembre)

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Dynasty Warriors 9 e Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PlayStation 4.

1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 827 voti

2. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 527 voti

3. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 438 voti

4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 360 voti

5. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 299 voti

6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 248 voti

7. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 244 voti

8. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 239 voti

9. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 178 voti

10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 166 voti

11. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 159 voti

12. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 151 voti

13. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 146 voti

14. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 142 voti

15. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 139 voti

16. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 120 voti

17. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 117 voti

18. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 115 voti

19. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 113 voti

20. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 110 voti

21. [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 – 107 voti

22. [PSP] Ushiro – 95 voti

23. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 86 voti

24. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 85 voti

25. [PS4] Code Vein – 73 voti

26. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting – 69 voti

27. [PS4] Gintama Rumble – 68 voti

28. [3DS] Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+ – 66 voti

29. [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 – 63 voti

30. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive – 61 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Harvest Moon The Tale of Two Towns+, Yokai Watch Busters 2 e Metal Gear Survive con meno di 100 voti ciascuno.