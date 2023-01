Moon Hood nasce col 2023: è il nuovo team dei creatori di Lost in Random!

💓 This is what I’m doing next: Co-founding my own company - Moonhood - where I’ll be directing, designing and writing games together with my ol’ pal, @KlausLyngeled!https://t.co/QkNvSMLkVK

I couldn’t be more excited about the months to come. Follow our journey: @MoonHoodStudios pic.twitter.com/fYiOsnpORG