No More Heroes 3: il video dei TGA 'copia' le animazioni di un'altra azienda?

Biggest surprise @thegameawards last night was seeing our fx animation pop up in the #NoMoreHeroes3 trailer. Who do I bill for this? @Grasshopper_EN @marvelous_games @NintendoAmerica @cartoonbrew @catsuka @Kotaku @IGN pic.twitter.com/MFfiNugqNd

From what I can tell it wasn't the fault of Kamikaze Douga, AC-bu or Shirogumi but rather this same FX asset was stolen all the way back in 2014 by a digital service called Envato. https://t.co/KgFXTQsYHL