E' morta Annie Wersching, l'attrice di Tess in The Last of Us ci lascia a 45 anni

Si è spenta all'età di 45 anni Annie Wersching, attrice che ha preso parte a numerose serie TV e attiva anche nel mondo dei videogiochi, in particolare la Wersching è nota per aver prestato volto e voce al personaggio di Tess in The Last of Us.

L'attrice stava combattendo segretamente una battaglia contro il cancro da alcuni anni, purtroppo la malattia ha avuto la meglio e Annie Wersching è morta nelle scorse ore, a soli 45 anni. Giovanissima ma con una lunga carriera alle spalle, Annie ha preso parte a numerose serie televisive come Star Tred Picard e 24, senza dimenticare Bosch, Timeless, Streghe (Charmed), Supernatural e Cold Case.

Il personaggio di Tess ricopre un ruolo centrale anche nelle vicende della serie TV The Last of Us, sebbene nel serial il ruolo sia interpretato da Anna Torv mentre Annie Wersching ha prestato il volto al personaggio nei videogiochi di The Last of Us. Per approfondire, ecco come cambia Tess nel gioco e nella serie TV di The Last of Us.

Su Twitter, Naughty Dog e Neil Druckmann hanno ricordato l'amica e collega scomparsa, ricordando come sia attiva una campagna di raccolta fondi su GoFundMe per supportare la famiglia in questo momento difficile. Lo staff di Everyeye.it si unisce al dolore per la perdita di Annie Wersching.