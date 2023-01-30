E' morta Annie Wersching, l'attrice di Tess in The Last of Us ci lascia a 45 anni
Davide Leoni
Si è spenta all'età di 45 anni Annie Wersching, attrice che ha preso parte a numerose serie TV e attiva anche nel mondo dei videogiochi, in particolare la Wersching è nota per aver prestato volto e voce al personaggio di Tess in The Last of Us.
L'attrice stava combattendo segretamente una battaglia contro il cancro da alcuni anni, purtroppo la malattia ha avuto la meglio e Annie Wersching è morta nelle scorse ore, a soli 45 anni. Giovanissima ma con una lunga carriera alle spalle, Annie ha preso parte a numerose serie televisive come Star Tred Picard e 24, senza dimenticare Bosch, Timeless, Streghe (Charmed), Supernatural e Cold Case.
Il personaggio di Tess ricopre un ruolo centrale anche nelle vicende della serie TV The Last of Us, sebbene nel serial il ruolo sia interpretato da Anna Torv mentre Annie Wersching ha prestato il volto al personaggio nei videogiochi di The Last of Us. Per approfondire, ecco come cambia Tess nel gioco e nella serie TV di The Last of Us.
Su Twitter, Naughty Dog e Neil Druckmann hanno ricordato l'amica e collega scomparsa, ricordando come sia attiva una campagna di raccolta fondi su GoFundMe per supportare la famiglia in questo momento difficile. Lo staff di Everyeye.it si unisce al dolore per la perdita di Annie Wersching.
I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family! 💔— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023
TLoU fans… let’s show what we’re made of. Please consider donating to her kids’ gofundme: https://t.co/3QTnZtBY4B pic.twitter.com/baNHc1wdCT
We at Naughty Dog are deeply saddened to hear of Annie Wersching's passing. We keep her in our hearts and memories, and we hope that her family may find peace during this time.— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 29, 2023
If you would like to support her family, please consider donating: https://t.co/KsvecO0wPw
Annie Wersching who played Tess in The Last of Us video games has passed away from Cancer at the age of 45 RIP 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/h6sYRhJnXT— DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 29, 2023
