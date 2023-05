Mortal Kombat 1: i lottatori del Kombat Pack 1 trapelano su Amazon Italia

(Leaked) Amazon Italy has accidentally leaked Kombat Pack 1 roster for MK1



6 playable characters:

Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda, Homelander



5 Kameo characters:

Tremor, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, Ferra and Jean Claude Van Damme skinhttps://t.co/H7sJJxw7qN pic.twitter.com/9hGPJ4aKy7