Forza Motorsport, regalo gratis per tutti: pronti a sfrecciare con una nuova auto?

We’re thrilled to join Xbox at Brazil Comic-Con in São Paulo.



To celebrate the occassion, we've gifted a 2017 Acura NSX to all #ForzaMotorsport players and teamed up with PTG Stuzib85 to create a special Brazil-themed livery.



Redeem your car in the Message Center “Gift” tab… pic.twitter.com/JqoQKXk2OB