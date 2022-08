MultiVersus tra il successo su Steam Deck e il rinvio della Stagione 1

We love seeing what games folks play on Steam Deck vs Desktop - for example, these are are the top 10 titles of the past week on Deck! MultiVersus Vampire Survivors Stray ELDEN RING No Man's Sky Hades Stardew Valley Grand Theft Auto V Aperture Desk Job MONSTER HUNTER RISE

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3)