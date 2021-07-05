Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nacon Connect il 6 luglio: da LOTR Gollum a nuovi annunci, il programma dell'evento

In seguito all'annuncio della seconda edizione di Nacon Connect, inizia a delinearsi con maggiore dettaglio quello che sarà il programma dell'evento organizzato dal publishe francese.

La diretta, in programma per la giornata di domani, includerà la presentazione di gameplay e nuovi annunci, con tanto di ospiti speciali e presentazione di collaborazioni. Come potete verificare in calce a questa news, si apprende ora che tra i giochi protagonisti dell'evento troverà spazio The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, il cui debutto resta atteso per il prossimo anno e attualmente in sviluppo presso gli studi di Deadalic Entertainment. In particolare, gli appassionati potranno dare un primo sguardo alla ricostruzione di uno dei reami degli Elfi operata dagli autori dell'avventura videoludica.

In aggiunta a The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, la community potrà inoltre dare uno sguardo ai seguenti titoli:

  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • Blood Bowl 3
  • Rogue Lords
  • WRC 10
  • Rugby 22
  • Steelrising
  • Roguebook
  • Life Games
  • RIMS Racing
  • Sessions
  • Wampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Non mancheranno poi le sorprese, con Nacon che ha confermato l'intenzione di sfruttare la vetrina del Nacon Connect 2021 per il reveal di tre nuove produzioni. In attesa della diretta, ricordiamo che l'appuntamento con lo show è fissato per la serata di martedì 6 luglio, a partire dalle ore 19:00 del fuso orario italiano.
