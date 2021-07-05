Nacon Connect il 6 luglio: da LOTR Gollum a nuovi annunci, il programma dell'evento
In seguito all'annuncio della seconda edizione di Nacon Connect, inizia a delinearsi con maggiore dettaglio quello che sarà il programma dell'evento organizzato dal publishe francese.
La diretta, in programma per la giornata di domani, includerà la presentazione di gameplay e nuovi annunci, con tanto di ospiti speciali e presentazione di collaborazioni. Come potete verificare in calce a questa news, si apprende ora che tra i giochi protagonisti dell'evento troverà spazio The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, il cui debutto resta atteso per il prossimo anno e attualmente in sviluppo presso gli studi di Deadalic Entertainment. In particolare, gli appassionati potranno dare un primo sguardo alla ricostruzione di uno dei reami degli Elfi operata dagli autori dell'avventura videoludica.
In aggiunta a The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, la community potrà inoltre dare uno sguardo ai seguenti titoli:
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Blood Bowl 3
- Rogue Lords
- WRC 10
- Rugby 22
- Steelrising
- Roguebook
- Life Games
- RIMS Racing
- Sessions
- Wampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
We're 24 hours out from your first look at the future of Nacon, and we're bringing out the big guns!
New reveals, exciting announcements, and more. What do you want to see most at #NaconConnect?
📺: https://t.co/PGFryFd4vq pic.twitter.com/HXDEMGlxp1
Gollum's quest for his Precious will take him across many lands, and even the Elven Realm.
Learn more about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at #NaconConnect on July 6!
The Lord of the Rings Gollum
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- PS4
- Xbox One
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Daedalic Entertainment
- Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment
Quanto attendi: The Lord of the Rings Gollum
Hype totali: 66
