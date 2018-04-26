Naruto Shippuden Trilogy e South Park fra le novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop

Anche questo giovedì Nintendo ha aggiornato l’eShop di Switch e 3DS con una lunga serie di novità. Fra le ultime aggiunte vi segnaliamo Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy, Jotun: Valhalla Edition e South Park Scontri Di-Retti.
Di seguito potete leggere l’elenco completo delle novità della settimana:
Nintendo Switch – Giochi
- 12 orbits – €4.99 (disponibile dal 27 aprile)
- A Robot Named Fight – €12.99
- ACA NeoGeo Ghost Pilots – €6.99
- Agatha Knife – €11.99
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story – €5.99
- Bouncy Bob – €4.99 (disponibile dal 27 aprile)
- DragoDino – €9.99 (disponibile dal 27 aprile)
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department – €39.99
- Firefighters – The Simulation – €39.99
- Glaive: Brick Breaker – €9.99
- Goetia – €4.99 for per i possessori di Violett; €6.99 per i possessori di Sparkle 2 EVO, Sparkle 3 Genesis, Sparkle Zero, Hollow, Millie, Zombillie, No Thing, Frederic, Frederic 2, o Qbik; prezzo di listino €9.99
- Hello Kitty Kruisers with Sanrio Friends – €24.99
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – €14.99 (disponibile dal 27 aprile)
- KORG Gadget – €38.99
- Late Shift – €12.99
- Light Fall – €19.99
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – €19.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 – €19.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst – €19.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – €49.99
- Saturday Morning RPG – €7.99
- Save the Ninja Clan – €4.99 (disponibile dal 27 aprile)
- Sky Rogue – €16.99
- Skypeace – €0.99
- South Park: Scontri Di-Retti – €59.99
- South Park: Scontri Di-Retti– Gold Edition – €79.99
- Sparkle Zero – €2.49 per i possessori di Millie; Qbik, Zombillie, o No Thing; prezzo di listino €4.99
- Super Saurio Fly – €12.95
- Where Are My Friends? – €5.99
Nintendo Switch – Demo
- The Bridge
Nintendo Switch – DLC
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass – €29.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Relics of Zaron – Stick of Truth Costumes and Perks Pack – €4.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Towelie: Your Gaming Bud – €1.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Super Streamer Starter Kit – free
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Danger Deck – €5.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – From Dusk Till Casa Bonita – €11.99
- Gal*Gun 2 DLC Set 1 – €9.99
- Gal*Gun 2 Bubble Bath Bikini Set – €4.49
- Gal*Gun 2 Classy Bunny Girl Set – €4.49
- Gal*Gun 2 Meowvelous Sweater Set – €4.49
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Infinity War Movie Character and Level Pack – €2.99
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst: DLC Character: Tenzou – €1.99
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition: Final Fantasy XV Skin Pack – €2.99
- Chess Ultra: Santa Monica Game Pack – €5.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited: Premium Cars Pack – €2.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited: Limited Edition Cars Pack – free
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom: Interior set for farmers – €1.99
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom: Jade Ancestral Garb Set – €2.99
Nintendo Switch – Preordini
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition – €24.29
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – €59.99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – €49.99
Nintendo 3DS – Temi
- The GO.ZY.-est guys – €1.99
- Rock & GO.ZY. – €1.99
- Rose, Hawk and their fairytale pets – €1.99
- Astoria, Travis and their fairytale pets – €1.99
- The magic Tynix transformation – €1.99
Cosa ne pensate delle novità del Nintendo eShop? C’è qualche titolo che ha attirato la vostra attenzione? Vi ricordiamo che fra le aggiunte della settimana scorsa figurano Wild Guns Reloaded e Manticore: Galaxy of Fire.