Nasce una petizione per la remastered di Paper Mario Il Portale Millenario

I know petitions aren't the most effective things in the world, but at the very least they can help gauge interest in something. Here's the one I created for this campaign #RemasterThousandYearDoor https://t.co/LaIx20L12t

I rarely (if I have ever) used a hashtag.@thetruebowser #remasterthousandyeardoor

This game is one of my favorites from my childhood showing a story and scope rare to nintendo games. It is now very expensive to legally own a copy(i still have mine). A remaster sounds perfect. pic.twitter.com/WomvjxPcgs