Naughty Dog, novità ai vertici: Arne Meyer è il nuovo Vice Presidente

Nuovo cambio ai vertici per l'universo di Naughty Dog, con la software house di casa Sony che accoglie tra le sue fila un nuovo Vice Presidente: Arne Meyer.

Veterano del team di sviluppo, con il quale collabora dal 2008, il professionista è stato infatti promosso al prestigioso ruolo, che lo vede affiancare Even Wells e Neil Druckmann alla guida dello studio. Sino ad ora, Arne Meyer aveva rivestito il ruolo di Director of Communications. Per festeggiare la promozione, il nuovo Vice presidente di Naughty Dog ha condiviso un messaggio di ringraziamento, che potete visionare in calce a questa news.

"Sono orgoglioso di poter accrescere le mie responsabilità, - ha scritto Arne Meyer su Twitter - e di poter lavorare con la dirigenza dello studio su tematiche quali personale e cultura, protocolli organizzativi, e il benessere dei nostri sviluppatori. È un onore unirsi ad un team determinato a realizzare progressi su questi fronti".

Nel frattempo, persiste l'alone di mistero che circonda le attività del team di casa Sony. Di recente, abbiamo appreso dell'avvio di nuove sessioni di motion capture in Naughty Dog, ma nulla è stato ancora svelato sulla natura del prossimo titolo del team di Uncharted e The Last of Us. Se non altro, è stato però confermato che sta proseguendo lo sviluppo del multiplayer di The Last of Us: Parte II.

