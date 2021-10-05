Naughty Dog, novità ai vertici: Arne Meyer è il nuovo Vice Presidente
Nuovo cambio ai vertici per l'universo di Naughty Dog, con la software house di casa Sony che accoglie tra le sue fila un nuovo Vice Presidente: Arne Meyer.
Veterano del team di sviluppo, con il quale collabora dal 2008, il professionista è stato infatti promosso al prestigioso ruolo, che lo vede affiancare Even Wells e Neil Druckmann alla guida dello studio. Sino ad ora, Arne Meyer aveva rivestito il ruolo di Director of Communications. Per festeggiare la promozione, il nuovo Vice presidente di Naughty Dog ha condiviso un messaggio di ringraziamento, che potete visionare in calce a questa news.
"Sono orgoglioso di poter accrescere le mie responsabilità, - ha scritto Arne Meyer su Twitter - e di poter lavorare con la dirigenza dello studio su tematiche quali personale e cultura, protocolli organizzativi, e il benessere dei nostri sviluppatori. È un onore unirsi ad un team determinato a realizzare progressi su questi fronti".
Nel frattempo, persiste l'alone di mistero che circonda le attività del team di casa Sony. Di recente, abbiamo appreso dell'avvio di nuove sessioni di motion capture in Naughty Dog, ma nulla è stato ancora svelato sulla natura del prossimo titolo del team di Uncharted e The Last of Us. Se non altro, è stato però confermato che sta proseguendo lo sviluppo del multiplayer di The Last of Us: Parte II.
These have been personal interests for many years. It's both humbling & an honor to join a team committed to making progress on them.— arne (@arnemeyer) October 4, 2021
We already have a some things underway w/ people management, career development, etc. Lots of short- & long-term initiatives in the works! (2/2)
Altri contenuti per Naughty Dog
- Naughty Dog, partono le sessioni di motion capture: a cosa lavora il team Sony?
- Naughty Dog, un'orda di AAA in arrivo: il team Sony lavora a più giochi
- Naughty Dog tra The Last of Us, Uncharted e IP singleplayer su PS5: parla Druckmann
- Naughty Dog: il gioco multiplayer standalone è un action di stampo cinematografico
- Naughty Dog espande il team Multiplayer: Fazioni di The Last of Us 2 o c'è dell'altro?
Naughty Dog
Contenuti più Letti
- 48 commentiCyberpunk 2077 e update nextgen: CD Projekt non si aspetta un 'effetto wow' nelle vendite
- PlayStation Plus di ottobre: quando escono i nuovi giochi gratis?
- 38 commentiNew World: l'MMO di Amazon alla prova, le prime impressioni dopo 20 ore
- Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis: la lista completa aggiornata a ottobre 2021
- Battlefield 2042 Beta: quando inizia, come accedere e modalità disponibili
- 47 commentiBloodborne Remake/Remaster per PS5 o sequel in sviluppo da Bluepoint? Nuovo rumor
- ExeKiller: un'avventura Open World tra Western e Cyberpunk
- 34 commentiPlayStation Now, è ufficiale: c'è anche The Last of Us 2 tra i giochi gratis di ottobre!
- FIFA 22 per PS4 è in offerta su Amazon in una edizione esclusiva - Terminata
- 18 commentiSuper Smash Bros Ultimate, ultimo DLC: reveal a breve, sarà una 'celebrazione del gaming'