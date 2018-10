Naughty Dog sta sviluppando un gioco per PlayStation 5?

Oh, this is interesting. Here's a video game scoop for you; Naughty Dog (developers of the Uncharted series and The Last of Us) are working on a new secret project which they are currently casting for in LA.

The lead of the game (or at least one of the leads) they are casting for is "A Black/African American male. 40's to 60's, short to medium length hair with a body type similar to those in the reference images below. Strong but not chiseled."



They gave this photo for reference; pic.twitter.com/budzsIENqL