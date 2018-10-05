Neo Geo Mini: anche la versione giapponese è disponibile per il preordine su Amazon.it

Su Amazon.it ha fatto la sua comparsa il Neo Geo Mini Japanese Version, la versione giapponese della riedizione della storica console SNK, la quale differisce dalla versione International per il design e per i giochi inclusi, più vicini ai gusti del pubblico nipponico.

Nello specifico SNK Neo Geo Mini Japanese Version presenta uno schema di colori differente rispetto alla versione europea, che gioca sul contrasto tra bianco e rosso anzichè nero e grigio. Questi i quaranta titoli preinstallati nel sistema:

1. The King of Fighters '94

2. The King of Fighters '95

3. The King of Fighters '96

4. The King of Fighters '97

5. The King of Fighters '98

6. The King of Fighters '99

7. The King of Fighters 2000

8. The King of Fighters 2001

9. The King of Fighters 2002

10. The King of Fighters 2003

11. True Samurai Spirits Haio Maru Jigoku

12. Samurai Spirits Amakusa

13. Samurai Spirits Zero Special

14. Fatal Legend Special

15. Real Bout Fatal Fury

16. Real Bout Fatal Legend 2 The Newcomers

17. Hungry Mark of the Wolves

18. World Heroes Perfect

19. Fuzzy Super Tag Battle

20. Ryuuji fist

21. Bakumatsu Romantic Tsukishinagari

22. Bakumatsu Romanto Act 2 Mika's Swordsman Flower blooming in the moon, Falling flowers

23. Ninja Masters Haou

24. Pleasant GanGan March

25. King of the Monsters 2

26. Cyber lip

27. Shock Trooper's Second Scud

28. Top Hunter Roddy & Kathy

29. Ninja Commando

30. Burning Fight

31. Metal Slug

32. Metal Slug 2

33. Metal Slug 3

34. Sengoku Tradition 2001

35. ASO II Last Guardian

36. Tinkle Star Sprites

37. Braising Star

38. Top Player's Golf

39. Scoring the King

40. Joy Joy Kid

Potete preordinare SNK Neo Geo Mini Japanese Version al prezzo di 149.87 euro, la consegna è prevista per il 10 ottobre, giorno di lancio della mini console. Ricordiamo che su Amazon.it trovate anche i controller in stile Neo Geo CD, disponibili nelle colorazioni bianca e nera, in vendita al prezzo di 29.99 euro l'uno.