Neo Geo Mini: anche la versione giapponese è disponibile per il preordine su Amazon.it

Su Amazon.it ha fatto la sua comparsa il Neo Geo Mini Japanese Version, la versione giapponese della riedizione della storica console SNK, la quale differisce dalla versione International per il design e per i giochi inclusi, più vicini ai gusti del pubblico nipponico.
Nello specifico SNK Neo Geo Mini Japanese Version presenta uno schema di colori differente rispetto alla versione europea, che gioca sul contrasto tra bianco e rosso anzichè nero e grigio. Questi i quaranta titoli preinstallati nel sistema:
- 1. The King of Fighters '94
- 2. The King of Fighters '95
- 3. The King of Fighters '96
- 4. The King of Fighters '97
- 5. The King of Fighters '98
- 6. The King of Fighters '99
- 7. The King of Fighters 2000
- 8. The King of Fighters 2001
- 9. The King of Fighters 2002
- 10. The King of Fighters 2003
- 11. True Samurai Spirits Haio Maru Jigoku
- 12. Samurai Spirits Amakusa
- 13. Samurai Spirits Zero Special
- 14. Fatal Legend Special
- 15. Real Bout Fatal Fury
- 16. Real Bout Fatal Legend 2 The Newcomers
- 17. Hungry Mark of the Wolves
- 18. World Heroes Perfect
- 19. Fuzzy Super Tag Battle
- 20. Ryuuji fist
- 21. Bakumatsu Romantic Tsukishinagari
- 22. Bakumatsu Romanto Act 2 Mika's Swordsman Flower blooming in the moon, Falling flowers
- 23. Ninja Masters Haou
- 24. Pleasant GanGan March
- 25. King of the Monsters 2
- 26. Cyber lip
- 27. Shock Trooper's Second Scud
- 28. Top Hunter Roddy & Kathy
- 29. Ninja Commando
- 30. Burning Fight
- 31. Metal Slug
- 32. Metal Slug 2
- 33. Metal Slug 3
- 34. Sengoku Tradition 2001
- 35. ASO II Last Guardian
- 36. Tinkle Star Sprites
- 37. Braising Star
- 38. Top Player's Golf
- 39. Scoring the King
- 40. Joy Joy Kid
Potete preordinare SNK Neo Geo Mini Japanese Version al prezzo di 149.87 euro, la consegna è prevista per il 10 ottobre, giorno di lancio della mini console. Ricordiamo che su Amazon.it trovate anche i controller in stile Neo Geo CD, disponibili nelle colorazioni bianca e nera, in vendita al prezzo di 29.99 euro l'uno.