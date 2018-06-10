Neo Geo Mini: la lista completa dei giochi inclusi, confermati Metal Slug 3 e KOF '98

SNK ha tenuto una breve presentazione online per svelare i primi dettagli sul Neo Geo Mini: la micro console uscirà in Giappone durante l'estate e arriverà successivamente anche in Occidente, data di uscita e prezzi non sono ancora stati rivelati tuttavia la compagnia ha svelato la lista dei giochi inclusi.

Come promesso, SNK proporrà il Neo Geo Mini con 40 giochi preinstallati, 14 dei quali saranno però differenti per i mercati giapponesi e occidentali, secondo la lista riportata di seguito:

Neo Geo Mini (Giappone)

Aggressors of Dark Kombat

Alpha Mission II

Art of Fighting

Blazing Star

Burning Fight

Cyber-Up

Fatal Fury Special

Garou Mark of the Wolves

King of Monsters 2

Kizuna Encounter Super Tag Battle

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Ninja Commando

Ninja Master’s Haou Ninpou Chou

Puzzled

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 The Newcomers

Real Bout Fatal Fury

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown Special

Samurai Shodown Amakusa’s Revenge

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

Super Sidekicks

The King of Fighters ’94

The King of Fighters ’95

The King of Fighters ’96

The King of Fighters ’97

The King of Fighters ’98

The King of Fighters ’99

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2001

The King of Fighters 2002

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Top Hunter Roddy & Cathy

Top Player’s Golf

Twinkle Star Sprites

World Heroes Perfect

Neo Geo Mini International

3 Count Bout

Art of Fighting

Blazing Star

Blue’s Journey

Crossed Swords

Fatal Fury Special

Foot Ball Frenzy

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Ghost Pilots

King of the Monsters

King of the Monsters 2

Kizuna Encounter Super Tag Battle

Last Resort

Magician Lord

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 4

Metal Slug 5

Metal Slug X

Mutation Nation

Ninja Master's Haou Ninpou Chou

Puzzled

Real Bout: Fatal Fury

Robo Army

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge

Samurai Shodown pecial

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

Super Sidekicks

The King of Fighters ’95

The King of Fighters ’97

The King of Fighters ’98

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Last Blade 2

Top Player’s Golf

World Heroes Perfect

Confermata dunque la presenza di classici come Shock Troopers, Sengoku 2, The King of Fighters '98 The Slugfest, World Heroes Perfect, Metal Slug 3, Fatal Fury Special, Mutation Nation e Samurai Shodown II. Neo Geo Mini non è ancora disponibile per il preordine, restiamo quindi in attesa di ulteriori dettagli da parte di SNK.