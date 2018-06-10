Neo Geo Mini: la lista completa dei giochi inclusi, confermati Metal Slug 3 e KOF '98

SNK ha tenuto una breve presentazione online per svelare i primi dettagli sul Neo Geo Mini: la micro console uscirà in Giappone durante l'estate e arriverà successivamente anche in Occidente, data di uscita e prezzi non sono ancora stati rivelati tuttavia la compagnia ha svelato la lista dei giochi inclusi.
Come promesso, SNK proporrà il Neo Geo Mini con 40 giochi preinstallati, 14 dei quali saranno però differenti per i mercati giapponesi e occidentali, secondo la lista riportata di seguito:
Neo Geo Mini (Giappone)
- Aggressors of Dark Kombat
- Alpha Mission II
- Art of Fighting
- Blazing Star
- Burning Fight
- Cyber-Up
- Fatal Fury Special
- Garou Mark of the Wolves
- King of Monsters 2
- Kizuna Encounter Super Tag Battle
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Ninja Commando
- Ninja Master’s Haou Ninpou Chou
- Puzzled
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 The Newcomers
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown Special
- Samurai Shodown Amakusa’s Revenge
- Sengoku 3
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Super Sidekicks
- The King of Fighters ’94
- The King of Fighters ’95
- The King of Fighters ’96
- The King of Fighters ’97
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The King of Fighters ’99
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2001
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The King of Fighters 2003
- The Last Blade
- The Last Blade 2
- Top Hunter Roddy & Cathy
- Top Player’s Golf
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- World Heroes Perfect
Neo Geo Mini International
- 3 Count Bout
- Art of Fighting
- Blazing Star
- Blue’s Journey
- Crossed Swords
- Fatal Fury Special
- Foot Ball Frenzy
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Ghost Pilots
- King of the Monsters
- King of the Monsters 2
- Kizuna Encounter Super Tag Battle
- Last Resort
- Magician Lord
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug 4
- Metal Slug 5
- Metal Slug X
- Mutation Nation
- Ninja Master's Haou Ninpou Chou
- Puzzled
- Real Bout: Fatal Fury
- Robo Army
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
- Samurai Shodown pecial
- Sengoku 3
- Shock Troopers
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Super Sidekicks
- The King of Fighters ’95
- The King of Fighters ’97
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Last Blade 2
- Top Player’s Golf
- World Heroes Perfect
Confermata dunque la presenza di classici come Shock Troopers, Sengoku 2, The King of Fighters '98 The Slugfest, World Heroes Perfect, Metal Slug 3, Fatal Fury Special, Mutation Nation e Samurai Shodown II. Neo Geo Mini non è ancora disponibile per il preordine, restiamo quindi in attesa di ulteriori dettagli da parte di SNK.