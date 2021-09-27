FIFA 22, New World, Hot Wheels Unleashed e oltre: esercito di nuovi giochi in settimana!

Il settembre e l'ottobre 2021 sono pronti ad avvicendarsi anche nel mondo videoludico, con una settimana di nuove uscite ricca di produzioni AAA e Indie dall'appeal decisamente notevole.

Dopo molti rinvii, l'utenza PC potrà ad esempio finalmente approdare su Aeternum, grazie all'apertura dei server di New World, l'ambizioso MMO di Amazon Games. Ampio ventaglio di scelta per la community, con i prossimi giorni che vedranno l'esordio dei circuiti di Hot Wheels Unleashed, ma anche degli scenari naturali di Away: The Survival Series. Ad arricchire la settimana ci pensano inoltre Lemnis Gate, Chernobylite, Astria Acending e - ovviamente - i campi da calcio di FIFA 22! Sul fronte Indie, segnaliamo anche l'arrivo di A Juggler's Tale, del quale vi avevano parlato nella nostra rassegna sui migliori Indie dell'E3 2021.



Di seguito, il calendario completo delle nuove uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 27 settembre

NYKRA | PC

Peachleaf Pirates | PC

Festival Tycoon | PC

Martedì 28 settembre

Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

AWAY: The Survival Series | PS5, PS4, PC

Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One

Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

New World | PC

NEO: The World Ends With You | PC

Harvest Moon: One World | Xbox One

Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot-The First Cases | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

ConnecTank | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Knockout Home Fitness | Switch

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye | PS4, Xbox One, PC

In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

KeyWe | PS5, PS4

Steel Assault | Switch, PC

Dandy Ace | Xbox One, Switch

Alchemic Cutie | Xbox One

G-DARIUS HD | Switch

Warp Frontier | Switch

Antonball Deluxe | Switch

UnMetal | Switch, PC

Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea | Switch

Concordia: Digital Edition | PC

Mercoledì 29 settembre

Centipede: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Skeletal Avenger | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

A Juggler’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Creepy Tales | Xbox One

DroneRidge | Switch

Meteoroids 3D | Switch

DAP | PC

Math Classroom Challenge | Switch

MADNESS: Project Nexus | PC

Giovedì 30 settembre

Darksiders III | Switch

AlphaLink | Xbox One

Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Last Friend | Switch, PC

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mary Skelter Finale | PS4, Switch

Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Unsighted | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

ExZeus: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Demon Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Imposter Factory | PC, Mac

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher - Console Edition | Xbox One

Rogue Lords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Eternal Cylinder | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Industria | PC

eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife | Switch, PC

Asdivine Saga | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Space Revenge | PC

Xuan Yuan Sword VII | PS4, Xbox One

Bubble Bobble 4: Friends: The Baron is Back! | PC

The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny | Switch

Road Racing: Highway Car Chase | Switch

COTTOn 2 - Saturn Tribute | Switch

BARRICADEZ ReVisted | Switch

Mini Car Racing | Switch

Ronister Adventure | Switch

Bonfire Peaks | Switch

Prepare The First RPG Village ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~ | Switch

Ludo XXL | Switch

Gearshifters | Switch

Guardian Force - Saturn Tribute | Switch

Venerdì 1 ottobre

FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers | Switch

Colsword | Switch

Survival Z | Switch

Arvita | PC

