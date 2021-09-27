FIFA 22, New World, Hot Wheels Unleashed e oltre: esercito di nuovi giochi in settimana!
Il settembre e l'ottobre 2021 sono pronti ad avvicendarsi anche nel mondo videoludico, con una settimana di nuove uscite ricca di produzioni AAA e Indie dall'appeal decisamente notevole.
Dopo molti rinvii, l'utenza PC potrà ad esempio finalmente approdare su Aeternum, grazie all'apertura dei server di New World, l'ambizioso MMO di Amazon Games. Ampio ventaglio di scelta per la community, con i prossimi giorni che vedranno l'esordio dei circuiti di Hot Wheels Unleashed, ma anche degli scenari naturali di Away: The Survival Series. Ad arricchire la settimana ci pensano inoltre Lemnis Gate, Chernobylite, Astria Acending e - ovviamente - i campi da calcio di FIFA 22! Sul fronte Indie, segnaliamo anche l'arrivo di A Juggler's Tale, del quale vi avevano parlato nella nostra rassegna sui migliori Indie dell'E3 2021.
Di seguito, il calendario completo delle nuove uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 27 settembre
- NYKRA | PC
- Peachleaf Pirates | PC
- Festival Tycoon | PC
Martedì 28 settembre
- Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- AWAY: The Survival Series | PS5, PS4, PC
- Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One
- Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- New World | PC
- NEO: The World Ends With You | PC
- Harvest Moon: One World | Xbox One
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot-The First Cases | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- ConnecTank | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Knockout Home Fitness | Switch
- Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- KeyWe | PS5, PS4
- Steel Assault | Switch, PC
- Dandy Ace | Xbox One, Switch
- Alchemic Cutie | Xbox One
- G-DARIUS HD | Switch
- Warp Frontier | Switch
- Antonball Deluxe | Switch
- UnMetal | Switch, PC
- Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea | Switch
- Concordia: Digital Edition | PC
Mercoledì 29 settembre
- Centipede: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Skeletal Avenger | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- A Juggler’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Creepy Tales | Xbox One
- DroneRidge | Switch
- Meteoroids 3D | Switch
- DAP | PC
- Math Classroom Challenge | Switch
- MADNESS: Project Nexus | PC
Giovedì 30 settembre
- Darksiders III | Switch
- AlphaLink | Xbox One
- Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Friend | Switch, PC
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mary Skelter Finale | PS4, Switch
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Unsighted | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- ExZeus: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Demon Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Imposter Factory | PC, Mac
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher - Console Edition | Xbox One
- Rogue Lords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Eternal Cylinder | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Industria | PC
- eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife | Switch, PC
- Asdivine Saga | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Space Revenge | PC
- Xuan Yuan Sword VII | PS4, Xbox One
- Bubble Bobble 4: Friends: The Baron is Back! | PC
- The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny | Switch
- Road Racing: Highway Car Chase | Switch
- COTTOn 2 - Saturn Tribute | Switch
- BARRICADEZ ReVisted | Switch
- Mini Car Racing | Switch
- Ronister Adventure | Switch
- Bonfire Peaks | Switch
- Prepare The First RPG Village ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~ | Switch
- Ludo XXL | Switch
- Gearshifters | Switch
- Guardian Force - Saturn Tribute | Switch
Venerdì 1 ottobre
- FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers | Switch
- Colsword | Switch
- Survival Z | Switch
- Arvita | PC
