New World: il Pacchetto Pirata è gratis per tutti gli abbonati a Prime Gaming

With the launch of New World, all Adventurers will receive an exclusive 🏴‍☠️Pirate Skin until 11/1!@primegaming members can claim the second 🦜Pirate Pack available 10/12 through 11/1!



☠️ https://t.co/IzuFzxDAvs pic.twitter.com/aFVO8t4ksA