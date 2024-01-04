New York Game Awards 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 fanno incetta di nomination

La sfida tra Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 per la conquista del maggior numero di premi proseguirà ai New York Game Awards: il capolavoro ruolistico degli studi Larian e il kolossal survival horror di Remedy hanno fatto incetta di nomination per la tredicesima edizione del prestigioso evento videoludico.

L'elenco stilato dal comitato del New York Critics Circle scatta una delle fotografie più dettagliate del 2023 videoludico che ci siamo appena lasciati alle spalle, merito del gran numero di premi che verranno assegnati per celebrare un anno estremamente ricco di emozioni per tutti gli appassionati.

Se Baldur's Gate 3 guida le nomination con ben sei candidature, Alan Wake 2 segue con 5 nomination e lo stesso dicasi per Phantom Liberty, l'enorme espansione di Cyberpunk 2077. Tra gli altri giochi in lizza per la conquista del maggior numero di premi troviamo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil 4, Hi-Fi Rush e Chants of Sennaar, con Armored Core 6 a una sola candidatura ma per la vittoria del Game of the Year.

Eccovi allora l'elenco completo dei videogiochi in Nomination nelle diverse categorie di premi che verranno assegnati dal comitato che organizza annualmente i NY Game Awards:

Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Best Indie Game

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle II

Viewfinder

Best Writing in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Best World

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Acting in a Game

Amelia Tyler - The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah - Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best AR/VR Game

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Best Kids Game

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Remake

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG

Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League

Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty

Best Hidden Gem

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

Best DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode

Best Games Journalism

Andrea Long Chu, Vulture

Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games

Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz

Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly

Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review

Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly

Nel corso della cerimonia prevista per martedì 23 gennaio che decreterà i vincitori del GOTY e degli altri premi dell'evento newyorkese, Neil Druckmann verrà insignito del Legend Award: lo sceneggiatore, direttore creativo e co-presidente di Naughty Dog entrerà così a far parte della ristretta cerchia di personaggi del settore che hanno ricevuto un premio alla carriera dalla giuria del New York Game Awards, tra cui Phil Spencer, Todd Howard, Richard Garriott, Jade Raymond e Reggie Fils-Aime.