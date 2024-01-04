New York Game Awards 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 fanno incetta di nomination
La sfida tra Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 per la conquista del maggior numero di premi proseguirà ai New York Game Awards: il capolavoro ruolistico degli studi Larian e il kolossal survival horror di Remedy hanno fatto incetta di nomination per la tredicesima edizione del prestigioso evento videoludico.
L'elenco stilato dal comitato del New York Critics Circle scatta una delle fotografie più dettagliate del 2023 videoludico che ci siamo appena lasciati alle spalle, merito del gran numero di premi che verranno assegnati per celebrare un anno estremamente ricco di emozioni per tutti gli appassionati.
Se Baldur's Gate 3 guida le nomination con ben sei candidature, Alan Wake 2 segue con 5 nomination e lo stesso dicasi per Phantom Liberty, l'enorme espansione di Cyberpunk 2077. Tra gli altri giochi in lizza per la conquista del maggior numero di premi troviamo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil 4, Hi-Fi Rush e Chants of Sennaar, con Armored Core 6 a una sola candidatura ma per la vittoria del Game of the Year.
Eccovi allora l'elenco completo dei videogiochi in Nomination nelle diverse categorie di premi che verranno assegnati dal comitato che organizza annualmente i NY Game Awards:
Best Game of the Year
- Alan Wake II
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Best Indie Game
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- El Paso Elsewhere
- Jusant
- Pizza Tower
- Sea of Stars
- The Talos Principle II
- Viewfinder
Best Writing in a Game
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Starfield
- Tchia
- Thirsty Suitors
Best World
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Best Music in a Game
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Acting in a Game
- Amelia Tyler - The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Elizabeth Saydah - Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Best AR/VR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Body of Mine
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- We Are One
Best Kids Game
- Disney Illusion Island
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bro. Wonders
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Mobile Game
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Kimono Cats
- Laya’s Horizon
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Remake
- Dead Space
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- Super Mario RPG
Best Esports Player of the Year
- Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League
- Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7
- Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty
Best Hidden Gem
- 9 Years of Shadow
- American Arcadia
- Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.
- Outer Terror
- Slay the Princess
- Videoverse
Best DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode
Best Games Journalism
- Andrea Long Chu, Vulture
- Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games
- Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz
- Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly
- Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review
- Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly
Nel corso della cerimonia prevista per martedì 23 gennaio che decreterà i vincitori del GOTY e degli altri premi dell'evento newyorkese, Neil Druckmann verrà insignito del Legend Award: lo sceneggiatore, direttore creativo e co-presidente di Naughty Dog entrerà così a far parte della ristretta cerchia di personaggi del settore che hanno ricevuto un premio alla carriera dalla giuria del New York Game Awards, tra cui Phil Spencer, Todd Howard, Richard Garriott, Jade Raymond e Reggie Fils-Aime.
