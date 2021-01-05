New York Game Awards: Hades conquista più nomination di The Last of Us Part 2
Il 2020 ce lo siamo messi alle spalle, ma la stagione dei premi è ancora nel vivo. Gli organizzatori dei New York Game Awards, che quest'anno celebrano il 10° anniversario, hanno appena annunciato i giochi che si contenderanno i premi durante la cerimonia online che sarà presentata il 27 gennaio da Reggie Fils-Aime, ex presidente di Nintendo USA.
A contendersi la Grande Mela, il premio assegnato al miglior videogioco del 2020, saranno Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us Part 2 , Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Doom Eternal, Yakuza: Like a Dragon e Hades. Quest'ultimo continua a sorprendere: l'indie rivelazione dell'anno è riuscito a conquistare ben sei differenti nomination, contro le cinque ottenute da pesi massimi come The Last of Us Part 2 e Final Fantasy 7 Remake. È inoltre molto interessante notare come l'unica versione di Cyberpunk 2077 presa in considerazione dagli organizzatori sia quella per PC - che, per la cronaca, ha ricevuto tre candidature.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Hades
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Dreams
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Moving Out
- Good Job!
- Drake Hollow
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Astro's Playroom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Roundguard
- Necrobarista
- Creaks
- Little Orpheus
- Good Sudoku
- Genshin Impact
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Dreams
- Paper Beast
- Star Wars Squadrons
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Longing: Patience
- Hades
- Fall Guys
- Spiritfarer
- Umurangi Generation
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Teenage Blob
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- Umarangi Generation
- Demon's Souls
- Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
- The Last of Us Part II
- If Found
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
- Treachery in Beatdown City
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why
- Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Resident Evil 3
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand
- Black Mesa
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Demon's Souls
- Captain Award for Best Esports Team
DAMWOM Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Red Bull OG
- Dallas Empire
- TSM
Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event
- Street Fighter League
- Overwatch League
- League of Legends Worlds
- IEM Katowice
- Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat
Chi vincerà il premio più ambito? Ad oggi, è The Last of Us Part 2 ad aver ricevuto più GOTY nel 2020.
