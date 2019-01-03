New York Video Game Awards 2018: incetta di nomination per RDR 2 e God of War

Il New York Video Game Critics Circle ha rivelato l'elenco completo delle nomination dei New York Video Game Awards 2018 che si terranno il 22 gennaio. Red Dead Redemption 2 e God of War sono i giochi che compaiono in più categorie, rispettivamente con 6 e 5 nomination.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Monster Hunter: World

God of War

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Celeste

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Nintendo Labo Variety Pack

Yoku’s Island Express

Lego DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Moss

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee!

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Alto’s Odyssey

Death Road to Canada

Florence

Part Time UFO

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition

Homo Machina

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game

Moss

Fire Escape

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Tetris Effect

Beat Saber

Firewall: Zero Hour

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Celeste

Dead Cells

Finding Paradise

Donut County

Return of the Obra Dinn

Into the Breach

Gris

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

Fallout 76

Chuchel

Far Cry 5

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

God of War

Minit

Monster Hunter: World

Far Cry 5

Red Dead Redemption 2

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

Red Dead Redemption 2

God of War

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

Life Is Strange 2: Episode One: Roads

Raging Bull Award for Best Fighting Game

SOULCALIBUR VI

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Mario Tennis Aces

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Shadow of the Colossus

Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 Collection

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Diablo III (Nintendo Switch)

Yakuza Kiwami 2

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

Laura Bailey as MJ Watson in Spider-Man

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Cali Elizabeth Moore as Abigail Roberts in Red Dead Redemption 2

I New York Video Game Awards 2018 si terranno martedì 22 gennaio. Nel corso della serata, Jade Raymond sarà premiata con l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award perla sua lunga carriera nel mondo dei videogiochi.