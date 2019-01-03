New York Video Game Awards 2018: incetta di nomination per RDR 2 e God of War

Il New York Video Game Critics Circle ha rivelato l'elenco completo delle nomination dei New York Video Game Awards 2018 che si terranno il 22 gennaio. Red Dead Redemption 2 e God of War sono i giochi che compaiono in più categorie, rispettivamente con 6 e 5 nomination.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Monster Hunter: World
- God of War
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Celeste
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Nintendo Labo Variety Pack
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Lego DC Super-Villains
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Moss
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee!
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Alto’s Odyssey
- Death Road to Canada
- Florence
- Part Time UFO
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition
- Homo Machina
- Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game
- Moss
- Fire Escape
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Tetris Effect
- Beat Saber
- Firewall: Zero Hour
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Finding Paradise
- Donut County
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Into the Breach
- Gris
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tetris Effect
- Fallout 76
- Chuchel
- Far Cry 5
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- God of War
- Minit
- Monster Hunter: World
- Far Cry 5
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- God of War
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- Life Is Strange 2: Episode One: Roads
Raging Bull Award for Best Fighting Game
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 Collection
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Diablo III (Nintendo Switch)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
- Laura Bailey as MJ Watson in Spider-Man
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Cali Elizabeth Moore as Abigail Roberts in Red Dead Redemption 2
I New York Video Game Awards 2018 si terranno martedì 22 gennaio. Nel corso della serata, Jade Raymond sarà premiata con l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award perla sua lunga carriera nel mondo dei videogiochi.