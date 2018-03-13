Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Ni No Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno
  3. Notizie
  4. Ni No Kuni 2 premiato con un voto vicino al Perfect Score su Famitsu

Ni No Kuni 2 premiato con un voto vicino al Perfect Score su Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Valkyria Chronicles 4 e Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno sono i principali protagonisti delle recensioni del numero 1528 di Famitsu. Da segnalare in particolar modo l'ottimo voto riservato al gioco di Bandai Namco, premiato con un ottimno 38/40 (10/10/9/9).

Di seguito, tutti i voti delle recensioni di Famitsu 1528:

  • Conga Master Party (Switch) – 8/7/8/8 [33/40]
  • Dance with Devils: My Carol (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • D.S. -Dal Segno- (PS4, PS Vita) – 6/7/6/7 [26/40]
  • Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Kanojo Step (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
  • Little Triangle (Switch) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
  • Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame (PS4, Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
  • Ni No Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno (PS4) – 10/10/9/9 [38/40]
  • Packet Queen # (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]
  • Poisoft Thud Card (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Anche Valkyria Chronicles 4 è stato premiato con un voto più che buono, pari a 35/40 (9/9/9/8), meno calorosa invece l'accoglienza riservata a Packet Queen # (26/40), Little Triangle (30/40) e Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame (29/40).

Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno arriverà in Europa il 23 marzo su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro e PC, mentre Valkyria Chronicles 4 è atteso in Occidente per il 2018 su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

FONTE: Ryokutya2089
Quanto è interessante?
6
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Ni No Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno

  1. Basette The Darwin Project con Tommaso Todd Montagnoli in onda stasera alle 21:00
  2. Capital Wasteland: il fan remake di Fallout 3 è stato cancellato

Ni No Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno

Ni No Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 22/03/2018
  • Pc : 22/03/2018
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Level-5
  • Publisher: Bandai namco Entertainment

quanto attendi Ni No Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno?

85%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti