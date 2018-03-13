Ni No Kuni 2 premiato con un voto vicino al Perfect Score su Famitsu

sono i principali protagonisti delle recensioni del numero 1528 di. Da segnalare in particolar modo l'ottimo voto riservato al gioco di Bandai Namco, premiato con un ottimno 38/40 (10/10/9/9).

Di seguito, tutti i voti delle recensioni di Famitsu 1528:

Conga Master Party (Switch) – 8/7/8/8 [33/40]

Dance with Devils: My Carol (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

D.S. -Dal Segno- (PS4, PS Vita) – 6/7/6/7 [26/40]

Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Kanojo Step (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Little Triangle (Switch) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame (PS4, Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Ni No Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno (PS4) – 10/10/9/9 [38/40]

Packet Queen # (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]

Poisoft Thud Card (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Anche Valkyria Chronicles 4 è stato premiato con un voto più che buono, pari a 35/40 (9/9/9/8), meno calorosa invece l'accoglienza riservata a Packet Queen # (26/40), Little Triangle (30/40) e Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame (29/40).

Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno arriverà in Europa il 23 marzo su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro e PC, mentre Valkyria Chronicles 4 è atteso in Occidente per il 2018 su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.