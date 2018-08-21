NieR Automata, Kingdom Come e Rainbow 6 Siege tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, torna l'appuntamento con i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: anche questa settimana Microsoft propone interessanti sconti su decine di titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360, validi solo per un periodo limitato.
Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Battlefield 1 Premium Edition, Agents of Mayhem, Agony, Need for Speed, Rocket League, Injustice 2, Batman Arkham Knight, NieR Automata, Rainbow Six Siege e Kingdom Come Deliverance, solamente per citarne alcuni:
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Agony Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
- Anoxemia* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- APB Reloaded 1,680 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
- APB Reloaded 20,800 G1C Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- APB Reloaded 3,052 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
- APB Reloaded 4,600 G1C Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- APB Reloaded 400 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
- APB Reloaded 816 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
- APB Reloaded 9,600 G1C Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 85% Spotlight
- Coffin Dodgers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Constructor Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Digerati Horror Bundle* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Don’t Knock Twice* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Euro Fishing: The Moat Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75% Spotlight
- Gravel Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Gravel* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Heart & Slash* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Illusion : A Tale Of The Mind Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 Source Crystals Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 – Hellboy Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 – Raiden Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 – Red Hood Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Injustice 2 – The Atom Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Ink* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Kingdom Come Deliverance – Treasures of the Past Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Kona Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 40% Franchise Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MXGP PRO* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
- Need for Speed Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Need For Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
- Need for Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
- Nightmare Boy* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Outcast – Second Contact* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 1500 crystals Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 2500 crystals Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 3500 crystals Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 400 crystals Add-On 15% Spotlight
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 800 crystals Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 8000 crystals Add-On 35% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Aftershock Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Esper Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Marauder Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Masamune Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Proteus Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Triton Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rocket League – Vulcan Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Rugby 18* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- So Many Me* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Super Hyperactive Ninja* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- The Bridge Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- Vostok Inc* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
Su Xbox 360 trovano spazio tra le offerte titoli del calibro di Dead Island, Farming Simulator 15, Homefront e Saints Row 2:
- Dead Island Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
- Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
- Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC* Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120* Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland* Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Niva* Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) * Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Freefall Racers Arcade 75% Pub Sale
- Homefront Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
- Let’s Sing And Dance Arcade 80% Pub Sale
- Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
- Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- MotoGP14* Games On Demand 80% DWG
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame * Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Risen Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
- Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
- Sacred 3 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Sacred Citadel Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Saints Row Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight
Le promozioni indicate sono valide fino al 27 agosto, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo Asterisco (*) sono scontati esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri titoli potranno essere acquistati a prezzi ridotti anche dagli utenti Silver.