Nindies Showcase Summer 2018: tutte le date annunciate per gli indie in arrivo su Switch

A seguito degli Indie Highlights, pubblicati da Nintendo of Europe la scorsa settimana, Nintendo America ha rilasciato il proprio video Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. Nel corso del livstream la compagnia ha annunciata le date di uscita e le finestre di lancio di numerosi giochi indie attesi su Switch.
Di seguito, trovate il riepilogo di tutte le date annunciate da Nintendo:
- Into the Breach, Subset Games, LLC - 28 Agosto
- The Messenger, Sabotage Games - 30 Agosto
- Hyper Light Drifter - Special Edition, Abylight - 6 Settembre (Pre-ordine dal 28 Agosto alle 19:00 CEST)
- Bastion, Supergiant Games - 13 Settembre (Pre-ordine dal 28 Agosto alle 19:00 CEST)
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut, InXile Entertainment - 13 Settembre
- Undertale, 8-4 - 18 Settembre
- Light Fingers, Numizmatic Games - 20 Settembre
- TowerFall, Matt Makes Games Inc. - 27 Settembre (Pre-ordine dal 28 Agosto alle 19:00 CEST)
- Zarvot, Samuel Eng/Snowhydra llc - Ottobre
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP, Capybara- Ottobre
- Jackbox Party Pack 5, Jackbox Games - Ottobre
- Bullet Age, Liv Games - Novembre
- Transistor, Supergiant Games - Novembre
- Levelhead, Butterscotch Shenanigans, Inc. - Novembre
- Dragon: Marked for Death, Inti Creates - 13 Dicembre
- Desert Child, Akupara Games - Dicembre
- Treasure Stack, PixeLakes LLC - Inverno
- Mineko's Night Market, Humble Bundle, Inc. - Inizio 2019
- Samurai Gunn 2, Double Fine Productions, Inc. - Inizio 2019
- The World Next Door, Rose City Game Consulting, LLC - Inizio 2019
- King of the Hat, Jeux Hyroglyphik S.E.N.C. - Inizio 2019
- Untitled Goose Game, Panic Inc - Inizio 2019