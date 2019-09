Nintendo 64: un fan scopre un rarissimo prototipo nero del controller N64!

Prototype #Nintendo64 controller intended for Ultra 64, with some differences over retail. The thumbstick is broad and has a circular range of motion. There is a recess for an adhesive Nintendo ‘jewel’ logo as on the front of the console. The color scheme is two tone black/grey. pic.twitter.com/fI8hrOnPSa — Shane Battye (@shanebattye) September 20, 2019

This was original press photo for u64. I only just got the controller yesterday but spent some time cleaning it and the stick certainly feels more comfortable than retail BUT it is quite prone to slipping under your thumb - would’ve been perfect with rubberised top perhaps pic.twitter.com/hSlQKmsGVO — Shane Battye (@shanebattye) September 21, 2019