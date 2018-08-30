Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo e-Shop: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate e De Blob 2 fra le novità settimanali

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con le ultime novità per Switch, Wii U e 3DS. Fra i nuovi arrivi, spiccano Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, De Blob 2, The Messanger e The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo Football Frenzy – €6.99
  • Arcade Archives Argus – €6.99
  • Azure Reflections – €17.49 fino al 12 settembre; prezzo di listino €24.99
  • Blade Strangers – €39.99
  • Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers – €9.99
  • de Blob 2 – €29.99
  • Fall of Light: Darkest Edition – €13.49 fino al 29 settembre; prezzo di listino €14.99
  • Freedom Planet – €14.99
  • Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles – €4.99
  • God Wars: The COmplete Legend – €39.99 (disponibile dal 31 agosto)
  • Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle – €11.99
  • Into the Breach – €14.99
  • Mini Metro – €7.64 fino al 6 settembre; prezzo di listino €8.49
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – €59.99
  • Phantaruk – €4.99
  • Realpolitiks – €22.40 fino al 13 settembre; prezzo di listino €24.99
  • The Messenger – €19.99
  • The VideoKid – €4.39
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season – €23.99
  • Western 1849 Reloaded – €6.99

Nintendo Switch - Preordini

  • Bastion – €12.49
  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade – €34.99
  • Hover – €24.99
  • Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition – €19.99
  • Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition – €14.99 fino al 13 settembre; prezzo di listino €19.99
  • Party Crashers – €14.99
  • Senran Kagura Reflexions – €9.99
  • TowerFall – €19.99

Nintendo Switch - Demo

  • Instant Tennis (disponibile dal 31 agosto)

Nintendo Switch - DLC

  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack 3 – €7.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Giant Puzzles 3 – €2.99
  • WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom – Emerald Summer Dress Set – €3.33
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Forest Spear Set – €1.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Earth Axe Set – €1.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Akiba Sword Set – €1.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Momotaro’s Kibi Dumpling Set – €0.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Uzume’s Dancer Set – €1.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Fox Weapon Set – €1.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: True Three Sacred Treasures Set – free until September 14; regularly €1.49
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Ookami Siblings Treasure Set – gratis
  • Minecraft – Skin Pack 3 – €1.99

Wii U - DLC

  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition – A Star Wars Story Skin Pack – €2.99

Ricordiamo che sull'eShop di Switch sono in vigore i saldi sui giochi online.

