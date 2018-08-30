Nintendo e-Shop: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate e De Blob 2 fra le novità settimanali

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con le ultime novità per Switch, Wii U e 3DS. Fra i nuovi arrivi, spiccano Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, De Blob 2, The Messanger e The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

ACA NeoGeo Football Frenzy – €6.99

Arcade Archives Argus – €6.99

Azure Reflections – €17.49 fino al 12 settembre; prezzo di listino €24.99

Blade Strangers – €39.99

Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers – €9.99

de Blob 2 – €29.99

Fall of Light: Darkest Edition – €13.49 fino al 29 settembre; prezzo di listino €14.99

Freedom Planet – €14.99

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles – €4.99

God Wars: The COmplete Legend – €39.99 (disponibile dal 31 agosto)

Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle – €11.99

Into the Breach – €14.99

Mini Metro – €7.64 fino al 6 settembre; prezzo di listino €8.49

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – €59.99

Phantaruk – €4.99

Realpolitiks – €22.40 fino al 13 settembre; prezzo di listino €24.99

The Messenger – €19.99

The VideoKid – €4.39

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – €23.99

Western 1849 Reloaded – €6.99

Nintendo Switch - Preordini

Bastion – €12.49

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – €34.99

Hover – €24.99

Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition – €19.99

Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition – €14.99 fino al 13 settembre; prezzo di listino €19.99

Party Crashers – €14.99

Senran Kagura Reflexions – €9.99

TowerFall – €19.99

Nintendo Switch - Demo

Instant Tennis (disponibile dal 31 agosto)

Nintendo Switch - DLC

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack 3 – €7.99

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Giant Puzzles 3 – €2.99

WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom – Emerald Summer Dress Set – €3.33

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Forest Spear Set – €1.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Earth Axe Set – €1.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Akiba Sword Set – €1.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Momotaro’s Kibi Dumpling Set – €0.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Uzume’s Dancer Set – €1.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Fox Weapon Set – €1.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: True Three Sacred Treasures Set – free until September 14; regularly €1.49

God Wars: The Complete Legend – Additional Equipment: Ookami Siblings Treasure Set – gratis

Minecraft – Skin Pack 3 – €1.99

Wii U - DLC

Minecraft: Wii U Edition – A Star Wars Story Skin Pack – €2.99

Ricordiamo che sull'eShop di Switch sono in vigore i saldi sui giochi online.