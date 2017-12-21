Nintendo eShop: arrivano Max The Curse of Brotherhood e Mario Party The Top 100

Di seguito potete consultare l'elenco completo:
Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo Pulstar – €6.99
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. – €6.99 (disponibile dal 22 dicembre)
- Bloody Zombies – €13.49 (disponibile dal 23 dicembre)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King – €14.99
- Brawlout – €19.99
- The Coma: Recut – €19.99
- Crawl – €14.99
- The Deer God – €7.99
- Enter the Gungeon – €14.99
- Floor Kids – €16.99
- Frederic: Resurrection of Music – €5.39 fino al 4 gennaio, poi €5.99
- FruitFall Crush – €5.49
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli – €9.99
- Hammerwatch – €9.99
- Heart&Slash – €13.99 (disponibile dal 22 dicembre)
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood – €14.99
- Mom Hid My Game! – €4.99
- The Next Penelope – €12.99
- Plague Road – €8.75 fino al 28 dicembre, poi €12.50
- Puzzle Box Maker – €14.99
- RXN – Raijin – €31.99
- Tiny Metal – €24.99
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL – €12.99
- Woodle Tree Adventures – €4.99 (disponibile dal 23 dicembre)
Nintendo Switch - Preorder
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games, €7.99)
Nintendo Switch - Sconti
- Just Dance 2017 - Just Dance Unlimited 30 giorni (Ubisoft, €3.99 previously €4.99)
- Just Dance 2017 - Just Dance Unlimited 1 giorno (Ubisoft, €2.99, prima €3.99)
- Just Dance 2017 - Just Dance Unlimited 365 giorni (Ubisoft, €24.99, prima €29.99)
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Fire Emblem Fates DLC Pack (Nintendo, €8.99)
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Out of Time Character Pack (WB Games, €1.99)
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Agents of Atlas Character Pack (WB Games, €1.99)
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Character and Level Pack (WB Games, €2.99)
- SUPERBEAT XONiC EX DLC Single Track - Expressive Air 06 (Rising Star Games, gratis)
- SUPERBEAT XONiC EX DLC Single Track - Vertical Horizon (Rising Star Games, gratis)
- Zen Originals Season 2 Bundle (Zen Studios, €17.99)
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition - 1st Birthday Skin Pack (Mojang, gratis)
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition - 2nd Birthday Skin Pack (Mojang, gratis)
- Sonic Forces: SUPER SONIC (SEGA, free until 23rd January, then €1.99)
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games, gratis)
- Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works, gratis)
Nintendo 3DS - Giochi
- Mario: The Top 100
- Battleminerz – €4.99
- The Legend of Dark Wtich 3 – €9.99
Nintendo 3DS - Temi
- Pokemon: Winter Hide-and-Seek – €1.99
- Basic: Green – €0.99
- Basic: Orange – €0.99
- Basic: Purple – €0.99
- Hiding Out – €1.99
- Magical world of Beast Quest – €.99
- Beast Quest heroes! – €0.99
- Beast Quest featuring Elenna – €0.99
- Xmas gifts with Jurassic Cubs – €1.49
- White Xmas with Jurassic Cubs – €0.99
- JC 3pack Number 11 – €2.49
- CHRISTMAS – €1.99
- KITTEN – €1.99
- SMILE – €1.99
- TEDDY BEAR – €1.99
Nintendo 3DS - DLC
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Fire Emblem Fates DLC Pack – €8.99
- Culdcept Revolt – Two Words – gratis
Nintendo Wii U - DLC
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Norse Mythology Mash-up – €5.99
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition – 2nd Birthday Skin Pack – gratis fino al 30 dicembre
Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità dell'eShop di Nintendo? Quali fra questi titoli giocherete durante le vacanze natalizie?
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti