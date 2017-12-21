Everyeye.it

  4. Nintendo eShop: arrivano Max The Curse of Brotherhood e Mario Party The Top 100

Come ogni giovedì, anche quest'oggi il Nintendo eShop europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra le aggiunte più interessanti, questa settimana troviamo Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, Mario Party The Top 100, Enter the Gungeon e Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King.

Di seguito potete consultare l'elenco completo:

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo Pulstar – €6.99
  • Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. – €6.99 (disponibile dal 22 dicembre)
  • Bloody Zombies – €13.49 (disponibile dal 23 dicembre)
  • Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King – €14.99
  • Brawlout – €19.99
  • The Coma: Recut – €19.99
  • Crawl – €14.99
  • The Deer God – €7.99
  • Enter the Gungeon – €14.99
  • Floor Kids – €16.99
  • Frederic: Resurrection of Music – €5.39 fino al 4 gennaio, poi €5.99
  • FruitFall Crush – €5.49
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli – €9.99
  • Hammerwatch – €9.99
  • Heart&Slash – €13.99 (disponibile dal 22 dicembre)
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood – €14.99
  • Mom Hid My Game! – €4.99
  • The Next Penelope – €12.99
  • Plague Road – €8.75 fino al 28 dicembre, poi €12.50
  • Puzzle Box Maker – €14.99
  • RXN – Raijin – €31.99
  • Tiny Metal – €24.99
  • Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL – €12.99
  • Woodle Tree Adventures – €4.99 (disponibile dal 23 dicembre)

Nintendo Switch - Preorder

  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games, €7.99)

Nintendo Switch - Sconti

  • Just Dance 2017 - Just Dance Unlimited 30 giorni (Ubisoft, €3.99 previously €4.99)
  • Just Dance 2017 - Just Dance Unlimited 1 giorno (Ubisoft, €2.99, prima €3.99)
  • Just Dance 2017 - Just Dance Unlimited 365 giorni (Ubisoft, €24.99, prima €29.99)

Nintendo Switch - DLC

  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Fire Emblem Fates DLC Pack (Nintendo, €8.99)
  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Out of Time Character Pack (WB Games, €1.99)
  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Agents of Atlas Character Pack (WB Games, €1.99)
  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Character and Level Pack (WB Games, €2.99)
  • SUPERBEAT XONiC EX DLC Single Track - Expressive Air 06 (Rising Star Games, gratis)
  • SUPERBEAT XONiC EX DLC Single Track - Vertical Horizon (Rising Star Games, gratis)
  • Zen Originals Season 2 Bundle (Zen Studios, €17.99)
  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition - 1st Birthday Skin Pack (Mojang, gratis)
  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition - 2nd Birthday Skin Pack (Mojang, gratis)
  • Sonic Forces: SUPER SONIC (SEGA, free until 23rd January, then €1.99)

Nintendo Switch - Demo

  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games, gratis)
  • Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works, gratis)

Nintendo 3DS - Giochi

  • Mario: The Top 100
  • Battleminerz – €4.99
  • The Legend of Dark Wtich 3 – €9.99

Nintendo 3DS - Temi

  • Pokemon: Winter Hide-and-Seek – €1.99
  • Basic: Green – €0.99
  • Basic: Orange – €0.99
  • Basic: Purple – €0.99
  • Hiding Out – €1.99
  • Magical world of Beast Quest – €.99
  • Beast Quest heroes! – €0.99
  • Beast Quest featuring Elenna – €0.99
  • Xmas gifts with Jurassic Cubs – €1.49
  • White Xmas with Jurassic Cubs – €0.99
  • JC 3pack Number 11 – €2.49
  • CHRISTMAS – €1.99
  • KITTEN – €1.99
  • SMILE – €1.99
  • TEDDY BEAR – €1.99

Nintendo 3DS - DLC

  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Fire Emblem Fates DLC Pack – €8.99
  • Culdcept Revolt – Two Words – gratis

Nintendo Wii U - DLC

  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Norse Mythology Mash-up – €5.99
  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition – 2nd Birthday Skin Pack – gratis fino al 30 dicembre

Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità dell'eShop di Nintendo? Quali fra questi titoli giocherete durante le vacanze natalizie?

