Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
Oggi alle ore 16:00
Q&A: Domande e Risposte
Oggi alle ore 16:00
Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Nintendo e-Shop
  3. Notizie
  4. Nintendo eShop: arrivano Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Serial Claner

Nintendo eShop: arrivano Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Serial Claner

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana il Nintendo eShop europeo si aggiorna con tanti nuovi contenuti per Switch, 3DS e Wii U, tra cui Xenoblade Chronicles 2, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 e Serial Cleaner. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità ora disponibili su eShop.

Novità Nintendo Switch

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, €59.99 / £49.99)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, €89.98 / £76.98)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WB Games, €59.99 / £49.99)
  • Superbeat Xonic (Rising Star Games, €44.99 / £39.99)
  • Gear.Club Unlimited (Microïds, €49.99 / £44.99)
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1&2 (€19.99 / £15.99)
  • Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital, €14.99 / £14.99)
  • Syberia 2 (Microïds, €29.99 / £26.99)
  • OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (Flyhigh Works, €5.00 / £4.49)
  • Star Ghost (Rainy Frog / Squarehead Studios, €8.99 / £7.99)
  • ACORN Tactics (TACS Games, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • MUJO (Oink Games, €8.99 / £8.09)
  • Traverse USA (Hamster, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • World Heroes (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)

Switch DLC

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass (Nintendo, €29.99 / £26.99)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Japanese Voice Pack (Nintendo, Gratis)
  • Sonic Forces: Sanic T-Shirt (SEGA, Gratis)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x5000) (Bandai Namco, €29.99 / £24.00)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x2000) (Bandai Namco, €12.99 / £11.00)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x1000) (Bandai Namco, €6.99 / £6.00)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x500) (Bandai Namco, €3.99 / £3.00)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x200) (Bandai Namco, €1.99 / £2.00)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Extra Pack Set (Bandai Namco, €16.99 / £14.00)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Extra Pack 1 (Bandai Namco, €9.99 / £8.00)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Pack (WB Games, €1.99 / £1.69)

Temi Nintendo 3DS

  • Xmas with Baby-JC (Animundi, €1.49 / £1.39)
  • Jurassic Cubs on the snow (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Nunzy and Bronto on ice (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • JC 3pack Number 10 (Animundi, €2.49 / £2.29)

Wii U Virtual Console

  • Break In (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
  • Power Golf (Konami, €6.99 / £6.29)

Cosa ne pensate delle novità della settimana per Switch, Wii U e 3DS?

Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Nintendo e-Shop

  1. DOOM VFR disponibile da oggi su PlayStation VR e HTC Vive
  2. Bloodborne: un dataminer scopre boss e personaggi non utilizzati nel gioco completo

Nintendo e-Shop

Nintendo e-Shop

Contenuti più Letti