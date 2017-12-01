Nintendo eShop: arrivano Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Serial Claner

Novità Nintendo Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, €59.99 / £49.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, €89.98 / £76.98)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WB Games, €59.99 / £49.99)
- Superbeat Xonic (Rising Star Games, €44.99 / £39.99)
- Gear.Club Unlimited (Microïds, €49.99 / £44.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1&2 (€19.99 / £15.99)
- Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital, €14.99 / £14.99)
- Syberia 2 (Microïds, €29.99 / £26.99)
- OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (Flyhigh Works, €5.00 / £4.49)
- Star Ghost (Rainy Frog / Squarehead Studios, €8.99 / £7.99)
- ACORN Tactics (TACS Games, €9.99 / £8.99)
- MUJO (Oink Games, €8.99 / £8.09)
- Traverse USA (Hamster, €6.99 / £6.29)
- World Heroes (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
Switch DLC
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass (Nintendo, €29.99 / £26.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Japanese Voice Pack (Nintendo, Gratis)
- Sonic Forces: Sanic T-Shirt (SEGA, Gratis)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x5000) (Bandai Namco, €29.99 / £24.00)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x2000) (Bandai Namco, €12.99 / £11.00)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x1000) (Bandai Namco, €6.99 / £6.00)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x500) (Bandai Namco, €3.99 / £3.00)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - TP Medal Pack (x200) (Bandai Namco, €1.99 / £2.00)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Extra Pack Set (Bandai Namco, €16.99 / £14.00)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Extra Pack 1 (Bandai Namco, €9.99 / £8.00)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Pack (WB Games, €1.99 / £1.69)
Temi Nintendo 3DS
- Xmas with Baby-JC (Animundi, €1.49 / £1.39)
- Jurassic Cubs on the snow (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Nunzy and Bronto on ice (Animundi, €0.99 / £0.89)
- JC 3pack Number 10 (Animundi, €2.49 / £2.29)
Wii U Virtual Console
- Break In (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
- Power Golf (Konami, €6.99 / £6.29)
