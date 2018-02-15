Nintendo eShop: Bayonetta 1 & 2, Fe e Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology fra le novità

Everyeye.it

Anche questa settimana, il Nintendo eShop europeo si aggiorna con con tantissime novità per i possessori di Switch, 3DS e Wii U. In particolare, segnaliamo gli arrivi di FE e Bayonetta 1 & 2 su Switch e di Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology su Nintendo 3DS.

Di seguito, vi andiamo ad elencare tutte le novità della settimana sul Nintendo eShop:

Switch

  • Bayonetta (Nintendo, €10.00 / £10.00 per gli acquirenti di Bayonetta 2; prezzo standard €29.99 / £24.99)
  • Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, €30.00 / £25.00 per gli acquirenti di Bayonetta; prezzo standard €49.99 / £39.99)
  • Owlboy (D-pad Studio, €22.99 / £18.99)
  • Fe (Electronic Arts, €19.99 / £17.99)
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame (Milestone, €59.99 / £49.99)
  • The Fall Part 2 Unbound (Over the Moon Games, €14.20 / £12.79)
  • ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3 (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • AQUA KITTY UDX (Tikipod , €7.49 / £6.49)
  • BILLIARD (D3 Publisher, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher, €19.99 / £15.99)
  • Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £6.99)
  • TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (Active Game Media, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • Xeodrifter (Atooi, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America, €39.99 / £39.99)
  • Joe Dever's Lone Wolf (Forge Reply, €14.99 / £13.49)
  • Mulaka - Pre-order (Lienzo, €19.98 / £15.99)
  • Ace of Seafood (Nussoft, €7.39 / £6.69)
  • Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway Demo (Corecell, gratis)

Switch - DLC

  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 - Marvel's Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack (WB Games) - €2.99 / £2.50
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon DLC Pack (Nintendo) - €8.99 / £8.09
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Small Puzzles 2 (Lightwood Games) - €1.99 / £1.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Mixed Puzzles 2 (Lightwood Games) - €1.99 / £1.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Large Puzzles 2 (Lightwood Games) - €1.99 / £1.99

3DS

  • Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Deep Silver, €39.99 / £34.99)
  • Fat Dragons (Nostatic Software, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Machine Knight (KEMCO, €9.99 / £8.99)

Wii U

  • Fat Dragons

Cosa ne pensate delle novità del Nintendo eShop? Tornerete a giocare a Bayonetta 1 & 2 o siete più propensi a dare fiducia a Fe di Zoink Games ed Electronic Arts?

