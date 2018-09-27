Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: FIFA 19 e Dragon Ball FighterZ fra le novità settimanali

Come ogni giovedì è arrivato il momento di scoprire le novità dell'eShop di Nintendo: questa settimana fra gli ultimi arrivi spiccano FIFA 19, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Valkyria Chronicles 4 e The Escapists: Complete Edition.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • A Gummy’s Life – €13.49 fino al 2 ottobre; prezzo di listino €14.99
  • ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters 2001 – €6.99
  • Alwa’s Awakening – €9.99
  • Arena of Valor – free-to-play
  • Armello – €19.99
  • Armello – Complete Edition – €39.99
  • Debris Infinity – €4.99
  • Demon’s Crystals – €14.99
  • Dokuro – €8.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – €59.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition – €89.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition – €104.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Exorder – €10.39 fino al 7 ottobre; prezzo di listino €12.99
  • FIFA 19 – €59.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Find the Balance – €1.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Ultimate Edition – €29.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Jack N’ Jill DX – €3.99 until October 13; prezzo di listino €4.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Labyryinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Monster Loves You – €9.99 (disponibile dal 30 settembre)
  • Moorhuhn Wanted – €5.59 until October 24; prezzo di listino €6.99
  • Namco Museum Arcade Pac – €39.99 (disponibile dal 28 settembre)
  • Oh My Godheads: Party Edition – €13.49 fino al 9 ottobre; prezzo di listino €14.99
  • Pilot Sports – €34.99
  • Rise and Shine – €14.99
  • Rooms: The Adventure of Anne & George – €12.99
  • Snake vs Snake – €3.99
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth – €39.99
  • Tangrams Deluxe – €3.99
  • The Escapists: Complete Edition – €14.99
  • Think of the Children – €10.39 fino al 22 ottobre; prezzo di listino €12.99
  • This is the Police 2 – €29.99
  • TowerFall – €19.99
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse – €14.99
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – €59.99
  • Wandersong – €19.99
  • Whispering Willows – €8.99

Nintendo Switch - DLC

  • Gaokao.Love.100 Days – €8.49 fino al 7 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • Vertical Drop Heroes HD – €6.99 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • oOo: Ascension – €8.09 fino all’11 ottobre; prezzo di listino €8.99
  • Eternum Ex – €10.99 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €12.99
  • Frutakia 2 – €3.99
  • Jettomero: Hero of the Universe – €10.99
  • Revenant Dogma – €12.99
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – €59.99
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – €74.99

Switch DLC

  • Arena of Valor Vouchers: 100 vouchers – €0.80
  • Arena of Valor Vouchers: 500 vouchers – €4.29
  • Arena of Valor Vouchers: 1200 vouchers – €8.59
  • Arena of Valor Vouchers: 2500 vouchers – €17.19
  • Arena of Valor Vouchers: 6500 vouchers – €43.19
  • Arena of Valor Vouchers: 14000 vouchers – €86.39
  • Rocket League – Hot Wheels Triple Threat DLC Pack – €5.15
  • FIFA 19: Russian/Polish In-Game Commentary – gratis
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Japanese Voice Pack – gratis
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Tank Decal – Gallian Crest – gratis
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Tank Decal – Cherub – gratis
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Tank Decal – Bakery – gratis
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Tank Decal – Cygnus – gratis
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Tank Decal – Royal Flush – gratis
  • FIFA Points 100 – €0.99
  • FIFA Points 250 – €2.49
  • FIFA Points 500 – €4.99
  • FIFA Points 750 – €7.49
  • FIFA Points 1050 – €9.99
  • FIFA Points 1600 – €14.99
  • FIFA Points 2200 – €19.99
  • FIFA Points 4600 – €39.99
  • FIFA Points 12000 – €99.99
  • Armello – Complete Edition Upgrade – €19.99
  • Prison Architect: Escape Mode DLC – €7.99
  • Senran Kagura Reflexions – Ryona Reflexions Course & 7 Outfit Set – €9.99
  • Senran Kagura Reflexions – Ryona Outfit Set 1 – gratis
  • Senran Kagura Reflexions – Ryona Outfit Set 2 – €3.99
  • Senran Kagura Reflexions – Gym Uniform Outfit Set – €2.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17 – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Anime Music Pack – €14.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu – €4.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass – €34.99

Nintendo 3DS - Retail

Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk – €39.99 (available September 28)

Wii U DLC

Minecraft: Pirates of the Caribbean Mash-Up – €5.99

Che ne pensate delle novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop? I titoli in lista ha attirato la vostra attenzione?

2
