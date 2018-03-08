Everyeye.it

  4. Nintendo eShop: Flinthook e Scribblenauts Showdown tra le novità della settimana

Nintendo eShop: Flinthook e Scribblenauts Showdown tra le novità della settimana

Come ogni giovedì della settimana, il Nintendo eShop si è aggiornato con una serie di novità per Switch e 3DS. Tra i nuovi giochi disponibili per la console ibrida segnaliamo Flinthook e Scribblenauts Showdown.

Novità Nintendo Switch

  • Flinthook (Tribute Games, €12.25)
  • Scribblenauts Showdown (WB Games, €39.99)
  • North (Sometimes You, €2.99)
  • ACA Neo Geo Real Bout Fatal Fury (HAMSTER, €6.99)
  • 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon , €14.99)
  • Bit Dungeon Plus (Dolores Ent., €8.99)
  • Bleed 2 (Digerati, €14.99)
  • Earthlock (Snowcastle Games, €24.99)
  • I, Zombie (Awesome Games, €4.99)
  • Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital, €12.99)
  • The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher, €14.99)
  • Kona (Koch Media, €19.99)
  • One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You, €4.99)
  • TurtlePop: Journey to Freedom (DigiPen Game Stu, €19.99)

Novità Nintendo 3DS

  • Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly (RandomSpin, €4.99)

Pre-order per Switch

  • Bombslinger (Plug In Digital, €11.99, pre-order dal 06/03/2018)
  • Outlast 2 (Red Barrels, €29.99, pre-order dal 06/03/2018)

Cosa ne pensate dei nuovi giochi disponibili sulla console ibrida? Intanto vi ricordiamo che dalle 22:45 di stasera commenteremo in diretta l'appuntamento con il nuovo, attesissimo Nintendo Direct ospitato dalla grande N.

