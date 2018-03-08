Nintendo eShop: Flinthook e Scribblenauts Showdown tra le novità della settimana

Novità Nintendo Switch
- Flinthook (Tribute Games, €12.25)
- Scribblenauts Showdown (WB Games, €39.99)
- North (Sometimes You, €2.99)
- ACA Neo Geo Real Bout Fatal Fury (HAMSTER, €6.99)
- 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon , €14.99)
- Bit Dungeon Plus (Dolores Ent., €8.99)
- Bleed 2 (Digerati, €14.99)
- Earthlock (Snowcastle Games, €24.99)
- I, Zombie (Awesome Games, €4.99)
- Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital, €12.99)
- The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher, €14.99)
- Kona (Koch Media, €19.99)
- One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You, €4.99)
- TurtlePop: Journey to Freedom (DigiPen Game Stu, €19.99)
Novità Nintendo 3DS
- Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly (RandomSpin, €4.99)
Pre-order per Switch
- Bombslinger (Plug In Digital, €11.99, pre-order dal 06/03/2018)
- Outlast 2 (Red Barrels, €29.99, pre-order dal 06/03/2018)
Cosa ne pensate dei nuovi giochi disponibili sulla console ibrida? Intanto vi ricordiamo che dalle 22:45 di stasera commenteremo in diretta l'appuntamento con il nuovo, attesissimo Nintendo Direct ospitato dalla grande N.
