Nintendo eShop: Gris, V-Rally 4 e Guacamelee 2 fra le novità settimanali

Anche questo giovedì Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con tanti nuovi contenuti. Fra le novità più interessanti della settimana troviamo Gris, Guacamelee 2 e V-Rally 4 per Swicth.

Switch - Giochi

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 5 – €6.99

Almightree: The Last Dreamer – €22.19

Arcade Archives Athena – €6.99

Blue Rider – €8.99 fino al 26 dicembre; prezzo di listino €9.99

Desert Child – €10.49

Everspace: Stellar Edition – €39.99

Gris – €16.99

Guacamelee 2 – €17.99 fino al 17 dicembre; prezzo di listino €19.99

Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition – €6.99

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out – €7.99

Kingdom: Two Crowns – €19.99

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition – €12.99

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle – €22.49

Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story – €6.99

Omensight: Definitive Edition – €16.79

SEGA Ages Phantasy Star – €6.99

Solar Flux – €8.69

Starman – €7.99

V-Rally 4 – €49.99

Switch - Preordini

A Ch’ti Bundle – €15.99

Chronus Arc – €11.69 until December 20; regularly €12.99

Ethan: Meteor Hunter – €7.99 per i possessori di Inside My Radio; prezzo di listino €8.99

Inside My Radio – €7.99 per i possessori diEthan: Meteor Hunter; prezzo di listino €9.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – €59.99

Pic-a-Pix Pieces – €7.99

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – €29.99

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes bundle – €39.98

Switch - DLC

Guacamelee 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack – €2.49

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – Beast Busters & S.A.R. Search and Rescue – gratis

SNK Heroines: New Character Jeanne – €4.99

V-Rally 4 – Ford Shelby GT500 – €5.99

WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom – Navy Devon Coat Set – €2.99

Switch - Demo

Dungeon Village

Game Dev Story

Graceful Explosion Machine

Pic-a-Pix Pieces Christmas

3DS - Preordini

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey – €39.99

Gli amanti delle avventure narrative sicuramente dovrebbero dare una possibilità a Gris, titolo che spicca fra le numerosi produzioni indipendenti per l’art design espressivo ed evocativo e una colonna sonora non da meno. Se invece siete fan dei metroidvania, Guacamelee 2 fa decisamente al caso vostro: il secondo capitolo della folle serie firmata Drinkbox è adesso disponibile sull’eShop di Switch assieme al DLC Three Amigos Character Pack. Che ne pensate delle novità di questa settimana? Farete qualche acquisto?