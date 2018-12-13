Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: Gris, V-Rally 4 e Guacamelee 2 fra le novità settimanali

Anche questo giovedì Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con tanti nuovi contenuti. Fra le novità più interessanti della settimana troviamo Gris, Guacamelee 2 e V-Rally 4 per Swicth.

Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 5 – €6.99
  • Almightree: The Last Dreamer – €22.19
  • Arcade Archives Athena – €6.99
  • Blue Rider – €8.99 fino al 26 dicembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • Desert Child – €10.49
  • Everspace: Stellar Edition – €39.99
  • Gris – €16.99
  • Guacamelee 2 – €17.99 fino al 17 dicembre; prezzo di listino €19.99
  • Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition – €6.99
  • Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out – €7.99
  • Kingdom: Two Crowns – €19.99
  • Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition – €12.99
  • Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle – €22.49
  • Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story – €6.99
  • Omensight: Definitive Edition – €16.79
  • SEGA Ages Phantasy Star – €6.99
  • Solar Flux – €8.69
  • Starman – €7.99
  • V-Rally 4 – €49.99

Switch - Preordini

  • A Ch’ti Bundle – €15.99
  • Chronus Arc – €11.69 until December 20; regularly €12.99
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter – €7.99 per i possessori di Inside My Radio; prezzo di listino €8.99
  • Inside My Radio – €7.99 per i possessori diEthan: Meteor Hunter; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – €59.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces – €7.99
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – €29.99
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes bundle – €39.98

Switch - DLC

  • Guacamelee 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack – €2.49
  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – Beast Busters & S.A.R. Search and Rescue – gratis
  • SNK Heroines: New Character Jeanne – €4.99
  • V-Rally 4 – Ford Shelby GT500 – €5.99
  • WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom – Navy Devon Coat Set – €2.99

Switch - Demo

  • Dungeon Village
  • Game Dev Story
  • Graceful Explosion Machine
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces Christmas

3DS - Preordini

  • Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey – €39.99

Gli amanti delle avventure narrative sicuramente dovrebbero dare una possibilità a Gris, titolo che spicca fra le numerosi produzioni indipendenti per l’art design espressivo ed evocativo e una colonna sonora non da meno. Se invece siete fan dei metroidvania, Guacamelee 2 fa decisamente al caso vostro: il secondo capitolo della folle serie firmata Drinkbox è adesso disponibile sull’eShop di Switch assieme al DLC Three Amigos Character Pack. Che ne pensate delle novità di questa settimana? Farete qualche acquisto?

