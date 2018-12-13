Nintendo eShop: Gris, V-Rally 4 e Guacamelee 2 fra le novità settimanali

Anche questo giovedì Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con tanti nuovi contenuti. Fra le novità più interessanti della settimana troviamo Gris, Guacamelee 2 e V-Rally 4 per Swicth.
Switch - Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 5 – €6.99
- Almightree: The Last Dreamer – €22.19
- Arcade Archives Athena – €6.99
- Blue Rider – €8.99 fino al 26 dicembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
- Desert Child – €10.49
- Everspace: Stellar Edition – €39.99
- Gris – €16.99
- Guacamelee 2 – €17.99 fino al 17 dicembre; prezzo di listino €19.99
- Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition – €6.99
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out – €7.99
- Kingdom: Two Crowns – €19.99
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition – €12.99
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle – €22.49
- Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story – €6.99
- Omensight: Definitive Edition – €16.79
- SEGA Ages Phantasy Star – €6.99
- Solar Flux – €8.69
- Starman – €7.99
- V-Rally 4 – €49.99
Switch - Preordini
- A Ch’ti Bundle – €15.99
- Chronus Arc – €11.69 until December 20; regularly €12.99
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter – €7.99 per i possessori di Inside My Radio; prezzo di listino €8.99
- Inside My Radio – €7.99 per i possessori diEthan: Meteor Hunter; prezzo di listino €9.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – €59.99
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces – €7.99
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – €29.99
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes bundle – €39.98
Switch - DLC
- Guacamelee 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack – €2.49
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – Beast Busters & S.A.R. Search and Rescue – gratis
- SNK Heroines: New Character Jeanne – €4.99
- V-Rally 4 – Ford Shelby GT500 – €5.99
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom – Navy Devon Coat Set – €2.99
Switch - Demo
- Dungeon Village
- Game Dev Story
- Graceful Explosion Machine
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces Christmas
3DS - Preordini
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey – €39.99
Gli amanti delle avventure narrative sicuramente dovrebbero dare una possibilità a Gris, titolo che spicca fra le numerosi produzioni indipendenti per l’art design espressivo ed evocativo e una colonna sonora non da meno. Se invece siete fan dei metroidvania, Guacamelee 2 fa decisamente al caso vostro: il secondo capitolo della folle serie firmata Drinkbox è adesso disponibile sull’eShop di Switch assieme al DLC Three Amigos Character Pack. Che ne pensate delle novità di questa settimana? Farete qualche acquisto?