Nintendo eShop: Guacamelee, Disgaea 1 Complete e Child of Light fra le novità settimanali

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato l'eShop con gli ultimi arrivi per Switch e 3DS. Fra le novità della settimana, spiccano Child of Light Ultimate Edition, Disgaea 1 Complete, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition e The World Ends with You: Final Remix.

Switch - Giochi

ACA NeoGeo 3 Count Bout – €6.99

Battle Group 2 – €7.99 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99

Bombing Busters – €6.99

Boom Ball: Boost Edition – €12.99

Chasm – €17.99

Child of Light Ultimate Edition – €19.99

Disgaea 1 Complete – €49.99

Dungeon Village – €10.00

Feral Fury – €6.79 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €7.99

Game Dev Story – €10.00

Goosebumps The Game – €34.99

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – €13.99

Hot Springs Story – €10.00

Iris School of Wizardry: Vinculum Hearts – €24.99

Madorica Real Estate – €12.99

Mark of the Ninja Remastered – €19.99

Shift Happens – €14.99

The Swindle – €14.99

The World Ends with You: Final Remix – €49.99 (disponibile dal 12 ottobre)

Tricky Towers – €14.99

Switch - Preordini

911 Operator – €13.49 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €14.99

911 Operator Bundle – €19.79 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €21.99

Black and White Bushido – €10.99

Drift Legends – €4.99

My Hero: One’s Justice – €59.99

Personality and Psychology Premium – €8.99

Pinstripe – €14.49

Puzzle Wall – €7.99

Spencer – €5.94 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €6.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – €79.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – €99.99

Super Hyperactive Ninja – €4.79 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €7.99

Tied Together – €14.99

Word Puzzles by POWGI – €9.99

Word Puzzles by POWGI Deluxe Edition – €19.99

Switch - DLC

Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 1 – €9.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Squad E, to the Beach! – €6.99

Zaccaria Electro-Mechanical Table Pack 2 – €4.99

Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness – €4.99

Darkest Dungeon: The Musketeer – free

SNK Heroines new character: Skullo Mania – €4.99

Tricky Towers – Spirit Animal Pack – €2.49

Tricky Towers – Indie Friends – €2.99

Tricky Towers – Candy Bricks – €0.99

Tricky Towers – Holographic Bricks – €0.99

Tricky Towers – Galaxy Bricks – €0.99

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Foresters Garb – €2.99

Switch - Demo

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots

Word Puzzles by POWGI

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (disponibile dal 12 ottobre)

3DS - Giochi

Triple Breakout – €4.99

Ottima settimana per gli amanti dei giochi di ruolo, che possono provare l'apprezzato Disgaea 1 Complete. Se invece i metroidvania sono il vostro pane quotidiano, non potete lasciarvi sfuggire Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition. Che ne pensate delle novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop?