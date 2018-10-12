Nintendo eShop: Guacamelee, Disgaea 1 Complete e Child of Light fra le novità settimanali

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato l'eShop con gli ultimi arrivi per Switch e 3DS. Fra le novità della settimana, spiccano Child of Light Ultimate Edition, Disgaea 1 Complete, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition e The World Ends with You: Final Remix.
Switch - Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo 3 Count Bout – €6.99
- Battle Group 2 – €7.99 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99
- Bombing Busters – €6.99
- Boom Ball: Boost Edition – €12.99
- Chasm – €17.99
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition – €19.99
- Disgaea 1 Complete – €49.99
- Dungeon Village – €10.00
- Feral Fury – €6.79 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €7.99
- Game Dev Story – €10.00
- Goosebumps The Game – €34.99
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – €13.99
- Hot Springs Story – €10.00
- Iris School of Wizardry: Vinculum Hearts – €24.99
- Madorica Real Estate – €12.99
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered – €19.99
- Shift Happens – €14.99
- The Swindle – €14.99
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix – €49.99 (disponibile dal 12 ottobre)
- Tricky Towers – €14.99
Switch - Preordini
- 911 Operator – €13.49 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €14.99
- 911 Operator Bundle – €19.79 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €21.99
- Black and White Bushido – €10.99
- Drift Legends – €4.99
- My Hero: One’s Justice – €59.99
- Personality and Psychology Premium – €8.99
- Pinstripe – €14.49
- Puzzle Wall – €7.99
- Spencer – €5.94 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €6.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – €79.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – €99.99
- Super Hyperactive Ninja – €4.79 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €7.99
- Tied Together – €14.99
- Word Puzzles by POWGI – €9.99
- Word Puzzles by POWGI Deluxe Edition – €19.99
Switch - DLC
- Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 1 – €9.99
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Squad E, to the Beach! – €6.99
- Zaccaria Electro-Mechanical Table Pack 2 – €4.99
- Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness – €4.99
- Darkest Dungeon: The Musketeer – free
- SNK Heroines new character: Skullo Mania – €4.99
- Tricky Towers – Spirit Animal Pack – €2.49
- Tricky Towers – Indie Friends – €2.99
- Tricky Towers – Candy Bricks – €0.99
- Tricky Towers – Holographic Bricks – €0.99
- Tricky Towers – Galaxy Bricks – €0.99
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Foresters Garb – €2.99
Switch - Demo
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
- Word Puzzles by POWGI
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (disponibile dal 12 ottobre)
3DS - Giochi
- Triple Breakout – €4.99
Ottima settimana per gli amanti dei giochi di ruolo, che possono provare l'apprezzato Disgaea 1 Complete. Se invece i metroidvania sono il vostro pane quotidiano, non potete lasciarvi sfuggire Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition. Che ne pensate delle novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop?