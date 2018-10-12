Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: Guacamelee, Disgaea 1 Complete e Child of Light fra le novità settimanali

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato l'eShop con gli ultimi arrivi per Switch e 3DS. Fra le novità della settimana, spiccano Child of Light Ultimate Edition, Disgaea 1 Complete, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition e The World Ends with You: Final Remix.

Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo 3 Count Bout – €6.99
  • Battle Group 2 – €7.99 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • Bombing Busters – €6.99
  • Boom Ball: Boost Edition – €12.99
  • Chasm – €17.99
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition – €19.99
  • Disgaea 1 Complete – €49.99
  • Dungeon Village – €10.00
  • Feral Fury – €6.79 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €7.99
  • Game Dev Story – €10.00
  • Goosebumps The Game – €34.99
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – €13.99
  • Hot Springs Story – €10.00
  • Iris School of Wizardry: Vinculum Hearts – €24.99
  • Madorica Real Estate – €12.99
  • Mark of the Ninja Remastered – €19.99
  • Shift Happens – €14.99
  • The Swindle – €14.99
  • The World Ends with You: Final Remix – €49.99 (disponibile dal 12 ottobre)
  • Tricky Towers – €14.99

Switch - Preordini

  • 911 Operator – €13.49 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €14.99
  • 911 Operator Bundle – €19.79 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €21.99
  • Black and White Bushido – €10.99
  • Drift Legends – €4.99
  • My Hero: One’s Justice – €59.99
  • Personality and Psychology Premium – €8.99
  • Pinstripe – €14.49
  • Puzzle Wall – €7.99
  • Spencer – €5.94 fino al 18 ottobre; prezzo di listino €6.99
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – €79.99
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – €99.99
  • Super Hyperactive Ninja – €4.79 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €7.99
  • Tied Together – €14.99
  • Word Puzzles by POWGI – €9.99
  • Word Puzzles by POWGI Deluxe Edition – €19.99

Switch - DLC

  • Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 1 – €9.99
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Squad E, to the Beach! – €6.99
  • Zaccaria Electro-Mechanical Table Pack 2 – €4.99
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness – €4.99
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Musketeer – free
  • SNK Heroines new character: Skullo Mania – €4.99
  • Tricky Towers – Spirit Animal Pack – €2.49
  • Tricky Towers – Indie Friends – €2.99
  • Tricky Towers – Candy Bricks – €0.99
  • Tricky Towers – Holographic Bricks – €0.99
  • Tricky Towers – Galaxy Bricks – €0.99
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Foresters Garb – €2.99

Switch - Demo

  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
  • Word Puzzles by POWGI
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (disponibile dal 12 ottobre)

3DS - Giochi

  • Triple Breakout – €4.99

Ottima settimana per gli amanti dei giochi di ruolo, che possono provare l'apprezzato Disgaea 1 Complete. Se invece i metroidvania sono il vostro pane quotidiano, non potete lasciarvi sfuggire Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition. Che ne pensate delle novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop?

