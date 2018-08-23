Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: Kero Blaster, Morphies Law e Night Trap fra le novità della settimana

Come ogni giovedì, l'eShop di Nintendo si è aggiornato con le ultime novità per 3DS e Switch. Questa settimana è totalmente a tema indie, fra i nuovi arrivi troviamo Bad North, Kero Blaster, Morphies Law e Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo Crossed Swords – €6.99
  • Bad North – €14.99
  • Behind The Screen – €8.99
  • Earthworms – €7.99 (disponibile dal 24 agosto)
  • Fernz Gate – €12.99
  • Flood of Light – €4.99
  • Hacky Zack – €8.99 fino al 2 settembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • Kero Blaster – €9.99
  • Morphies Law – €19.99
  • My Farm – €9.99
  • Nekopara Vol. 1 – €10.99
  • Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition – €11.99 (disponibile dal 24 agosto)
  • Out of The Box – €14.99
  • Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition – €29.99
  • Shio – €10.49
  • Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders – €9.99
  • Space Ribbon – €9.99 fino al 14 settembre; prezzo di listino €14.99 (disponibile dal 24 agosto)
  • Spectrum – €9.59 fino al 30 agosto; prezzo di listino €11.99
  • The Low Road – €14.99
  • Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials – €3.99

Nintendo Switch - Preordini

  • Goosebumps The Game – €34.99
  • Kentucky Robo Chicken – €2.24 fino al 20 settembre; prezzo di listino €2.49
  • Mini Metro – €7.64 fino al 6 settembre; prezzo di listino €8.49
  • Realpolitiks – €22.40 fino al 13 settembre; prezzo di listino €24.99
  • Super Mario Party – €59.99
  • The Gardens Between – €19.99
  • The Messenger – €19.99
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition – €39.99
  • Western 1849 Reloaded – €5.59 fino al 28 agosto; prezzo di listino €6.99

Ninetndo Switch - Demo

  • Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery
  • Earthworms (available August 24)
  • Toki Tori 2+
  • Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials

Nintendo Switch - DLC

  • Fernz Gate – Boost Orb Set – €4.99
  • Fernz Gate – Damage Orb – €4.99
  • Fernz Gate – Experience High-Orb – €4.99
  • Fernz Gate – Skill Level High-Orb – €2.99
  • Fernz Gate – Skill Point High-Orb – €2.99
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom – Glasses Set B – €2.99

3DS - App

  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Save Data Transfer App – free

3DS - Temi

  • SmileyWorld Pool Party 01 – €1.49
  • SmileyWorld Pool Party 02 – €1.49
  • SmileyWorld Surf 01 – €1.49
  • SmileyWorld Surf 02 – €1.49
  • Ranu and Stego on vacation – €0.99
  • Nunzy and Bronto astronauts – €0.99
  • Jurassic Cubs at the seaside – €1.49
  • Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 15 – €1.99
  • Babies & Music – €1.99
  • Be Pop – €1.99
  • Music Colors – €1.99
  • Space Music – €1.99
  • Music Pack #10 – €3.99
  • Hello Kitty is an artist – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty is a ballerina – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty is a pretty cheerleader – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty loves summer – €0.99

Che ne pensate delle novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop?

