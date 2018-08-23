Nintendo eShop: Kero Blaster, Morphies Law e Night Trap fra le novità della settimana

Come ogni giovedì, l'eShop di Nintendo si è aggiornato con le ultime novità per 3DS e Switch. Questa settimana è totalmente a tema indie, fra i nuovi arrivi troviamo Bad North, Kero Blaster, Morphies Law e Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition.
Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo Crossed Swords – €6.99
- Bad North – €14.99
- Behind The Screen – €8.99
- Earthworms – €7.99 (disponibile dal 24 agosto)
- Fernz Gate – €12.99
- Flood of Light – €4.99
- Hacky Zack – €8.99 fino al 2 settembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
- Kero Blaster – €9.99
- Morphies Law – €19.99
- My Farm – €9.99
- Nekopara Vol. 1 – €10.99
- Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition – €11.99 (disponibile dal 24 agosto)
- Out of The Box – €14.99
- Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition – €29.99
- Shio – €10.49
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders – €9.99
- Space Ribbon – €9.99 fino al 14 settembre; prezzo di listino €14.99 (disponibile dal 24 agosto)
- Spectrum – €9.59 fino al 30 agosto; prezzo di listino €11.99
- The Low Road – €14.99
- Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials – €3.99
Nintendo Switch - Preordini
- Goosebumps The Game – €34.99
- Kentucky Robo Chicken – €2.24 fino al 20 settembre; prezzo di listino €2.49
- Mini Metro – €7.64 fino al 6 settembre; prezzo di listino €8.49
- Realpolitiks – €22.40 fino al 13 settembre; prezzo di listino €24.99
- Super Mario Party – €59.99
- The Gardens Between – €19.99
- The Messenger – €19.99
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition – €39.99
- Western 1849 Reloaded – €5.59 fino al 28 agosto; prezzo di listino €6.99
Ninetndo Switch - Demo
- Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery
- Earthworms (available August 24)
- Toki Tori 2+
- Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Fernz Gate – Boost Orb Set – €4.99
- Fernz Gate – Damage Orb – €4.99
- Fernz Gate – Experience High-Orb – €4.99
- Fernz Gate – Skill Level High-Orb – €2.99
- Fernz Gate – Skill Point High-Orb – €2.99
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom – Glasses Set B – €2.99
3DS - App
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Save Data Transfer App – free
3DS - Temi
- SmileyWorld Pool Party 01 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Pool Party 02 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Surf 01 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Surf 02 – €1.49
- Ranu and Stego on vacation – €0.99
- Nunzy and Bronto astronauts – €0.99
- Jurassic Cubs at the seaside – €1.49
- Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 15 – €1.99
- Babies & Music – €1.99
- Be Pop – €1.99
- Music Colors – €1.99
- Space Music – €1.99
- Music Pack #10 – €3.99
- Hello Kitty is an artist – €0.99
- Hello Kitty is a ballerina – €0.99
- Hello Kitty is a pretty cheerleader – €0.99
- Hello Kitty loves summer – €0.99
Che ne pensate delle novità settimanali del Nintendo eShop?