Nintendo eShop: Mega Man 11 e Super Mario Party fra le novità della settimana

Poche ore fa l’eShop di Nintendo si è aggiornato con le ultime novità per Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Fra i nuovi arrivi, spiccano Mega Man 11 e Super Mario Party. Di seguito potete consultare l’elenco completo.
Switch - Giochi
ACA NeoGeo Zupapa! – €6.99
Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women – €8.99
Art of Balance – €8.99
Batman: The Enemy Within – €44.99
Frutakia 2 – €3.99
Gaokao.Love.100Days – €8.49 fino al 7 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99
Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong – €17.11
Jettomero: Hero of the Universe – €10.99
Kemono Friends Picross – €9.99
Mega Man 11 – €29.99
oOo: Ascension – €8.09 fino all’11 ottobre; prezzo di listino€8.99
Party Crashers – €14.99
Revenant Dogam – €12.99
Six Sides of the World – €9.99
Soulblight – €14.99
Speed Brawl – €19.99
Splash Blast Panic – €13.99
Super Mario Party – €59.99
The Midnight Sanctuary – €9.99
Trouserheart – €6.99
True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Park 1 – €9.99
Urban Trial Playground bundle – €17.99
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story – €12.99
Switch - Preordini
Bombing Busters – €5.94
Chasm – €17.99
Chicken Range – €19.99 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €24.99
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle – €14.44 fino al 24 ottobre; prezzo di listino €16.99
GRIP – €39.99
Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds – €39.99
Transistor – €16.79
Switch - DLC
Overcooked 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf – €4.99
Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 10 – €2.99
Revenant Dogma – Damage Orichalcum – €4.99
Revenant Dogma – Experience Orichalcum – €4.99
Revenant Dogma – Encounter Orichalcum – €1.99
Revenant Dogma – Full Recovery Orichalcum – €3.99
Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Reflexions Course & 12 Outfit Set – €9.99
Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Outfit Set 1 – free
Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Outfit Set 2 – €3.99
Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Reflexions Course – €3.99
WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Small Demo Wings Set – €3.33
Zaccaria Pinball – Locomotion 2018 Table – €2.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Robot 2018 Table – €2.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Pinball Champ 2018 Table – €2.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Blackbelt 2018 Table – €2.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Winter Sports 2018 Table – €2.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Future World 2018 Table – €2.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Tropical Table – €1.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Grandara Table – €1.99
Zaccaria Pinball – Top Hand Table – €1.99
Switch - Demo
True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1
3DS - Giochi
Pinball Breakout – €7.99
Wii U - Giochi
Petite Zombies – €1.09
