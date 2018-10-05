Nintendo eShop: Mega Man 11 e Super Mario Party fra le novità della settimana

Poche ore fa l’eShop di Nintendo si è aggiornato con le ultime novità per Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Fra i nuovi arrivi, spiccano Mega Man 11 e Super Mario Party. Di seguito potete consultare l’elenco completo.

Switch - Giochi

ACA NeoGeo Zupapa! – €6.99

Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women – €8.99

Art of Balance – €8.99

Batman: The Enemy Within – €44.99

Frutakia 2 – €3.99

Gaokao.Love.100Days – €8.49 fino al 7 ottobre; prezzo di listino €9.99

Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong – €17.11

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe – €10.99

Kemono Friends Picross – €9.99

Mega Man 11 – €29.99

oOo: Ascension – €8.09 fino all’11 ottobre; prezzo di listino€8.99

Party Crashers – €14.99

Revenant Dogam – €12.99

Six Sides of the World – €9.99

Soulblight – €14.99

Speed Brawl – €19.99

Splash Blast Panic – €13.99

Super Mario Party – €59.99

The Midnight Sanctuary – €9.99

Trouserheart – €6.99

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Park 1 – €9.99

Urban Trial Playground bundle – €17.99

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story – €12.99

Switch - Preordini

Bombing Busters – €5.94

Chasm – €17.99

Chicken Range – €19.99 fino al 25 ottobre; prezzo di listino €24.99

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle – €14.44 fino al 24 ottobre; prezzo di listino €16.99

GRIP – €39.99

Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds – €39.99

Transistor – €16.79

Switch - DLC

Overcooked 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf – €4.99

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 10 – €2.99

Revenant Dogma – Damage Orichalcum – €4.99

Revenant Dogma – Experience Orichalcum – €4.99

Revenant Dogma – Encounter Orichalcum – €1.99

Revenant Dogma – Full Recovery Orichalcum – €3.99

Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Reflexions Course & 12 Outfit Set – €9.99

Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Outfit Set 1 – free

Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Outfit Set 2 – €3.99

Senran Kagura Reflexions – Yomi Reflexions Course – €3.99

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Small Demo Wings Set – €3.33

Zaccaria Pinball – Locomotion 2018 Table – €2.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Robot 2018 Table – €2.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Pinball Champ 2018 Table – €2.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Blackbelt 2018 Table – €2.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Winter Sports 2018 Table – €2.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Future World 2018 Table – €2.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Tropical Table – €1.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Grandara Table – €1.99

Zaccaria Pinball – Top Hand Table – €1.99

Switch - Demo

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1

3DS - Giochi

Pinball Breakout – €7.99

Wii U - Giochi

Petite Zombies – €1.09

