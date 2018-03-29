Nintendo eShop: Outlast 2 e Punch Out tra le novità della settimana

Novità Nintendo Switch
- Outlast 2 (Red Barrels, €29.99)
- Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES, €9.99)
- Aca Neo Geo Sengoku 3 (Hamster, €6.99)
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business (Chorus Worldwide Games, €5.49)
- ClusterPuck 99 (Coatsink Software, €8.49)
- Gotcha Racing 2nd (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, €9.99)
- Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games, €11,99)
- The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher, €24.99)
- Unholy Heights (mebius., €4.89)
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings~ (Koei Tecmo Europe, €59.99)
- Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America, €39.99)
- Arcade Archives Punch-Out!! (HAMSTER, €6,99)
- Alteric (Sometimes You, €4.99)
- Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games, €7.99)
- Farm Expert 2018 (SimFabric, €24.99)
- Shadow Bug (Muro Studios, €8.99)
- Tengai (Zerodiv, €6.99)
Novità Nintendo 3DS
- The Alliance Alive (Sega, €39.99)
DLC Nintendo Switch
- Attack On Titan 2: Additional Episodes, 12-Episode Set (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €8.99
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Episode: "A Sudden Rain" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €0.99
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Episode: "Goddess Salvation" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €0.99
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Episode: "A Cornered Rat" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €0.99
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Armin Costume: "Kiddie Outfit" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €3.49
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Jean Costume: "Clown Outfit" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €3.49
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Conny Costume: "Kung Fu Outfit" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €3.49
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Christa Costume: "Cutesy Goth Outfit" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €3.49
- A.O.T. 2: Additional Sasha Costume: "Cheerleader Outfit" (Koei Tecmo Europe) - €3.49
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition: Star Wars Sequel Skin Pack (Mojang) - €2.99
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition: Halo Mash-up (Mojang) - €5.99
Se invece volete conoscere le nuove uscite Nintendo Switch previste per il prossimo mese, potete leggere il nostro articolo dedicato ai giochi più importanti in arrivo sulla console ibrida ad aprile.
