  4. Nintendo eShop: Payday 2 e Layers of Fear Legacy tra le novità della settimana

di
Come ogni settimana, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per Switch. Tra i giochi più caldi ora disponibili per la console ibrida della casa di Kyoto troviamo Payday 2, Layers of Fear Legacy, Old Man's Journey e Hollow.

Novità Nintendo Switch

  • Payday 2 (Starbreeze Studios, €49.99 / £44.99)
  • Layers of Fear Legacy (Bloober Team, €19.99 / £17.99)
  • Hollow
  • Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • Pool (Sabec , €7.99 / £7.19)
  • Puzzle Puppers (Cardboard Keep , €4.99 / £4.49)
  • Space Dave (Choice Provisions, €7.99 / £7.19)
  • Arcade Archives Heroic Episodes (Hamster, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • ACA Neo Geo Magical Drop III (Hamster, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • Dragon Sinker (Kemco, €12.99 / £11.69)
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus (Bandai Namco Entertainment, €19.99 / £16.99)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form, €19.99 / £14.99)
  • Attack On Titan 2 (Preordine)
  • A.O.T. 2 Deluxe Edition (€109.99 / £89.99, Preordine)

Da segnalare anche la disponibilità di Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus, di due classici Neo Geo come Heroic Episodes e Magical Drop III e l'apertura dei preordini per Attack on Titan 2, in versione Standard e Digital Deluxe.

