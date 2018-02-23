Nintendo eShop: Payday 2 e Layers of Fear Legacy tra le novità della settimana

Novità Nintendo Switch
- Payday 2 (Starbreeze Studios, €49.99 / £44.99)
- Layers of Fear Legacy (Bloober Team, €19.99 / £17.99)
- Hollow
- Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Pool (Sabec , €7.99 / £7.19)
- Puzzle Puppers (Cardboard Keep , €4.99 / £4.49)
- Space Dave (Choice Provisions, €7.99 / £7.19)
- Arcade Archives Heroic Episodes (Hamster, €6.99 / £6.29)
- ACA Neo Geo Magical Drop III (Hamster, €6.99 / £6.29)
- Dragon Sinker (Kemco, €12.99 / £11.69)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus (Bandai Namco Entertainment, €19.99 / £16.99)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form, €19.99 / £14.99)
- Attack On Titan 2 (Preordine)
- A.O.T. 2 Deluxe Edition (€109.99 / £89.99, Preordine)
Da segnalare anche la disponibilità di Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus, di due classici Neo Geo come Heroic Episodes e Magical Drop III e l'apertura dei preordini per Attack on Titan 2, in versione Standard e Digital Deluxe.
