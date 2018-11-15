Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: Pokemon Let's GO, Civilization 6 e SNK Collection fra le ultimi arrivi

Settimana ricca per i possessori di Nintendo Switch. L'eShop della Grande N si è appena aggiornato con le ultime novità: fra i giochi aggiunti al catalogo troviamo Pokemon Let's GO Eevee e Let's GO Pikachu, Sid Meier's Civilizaton 6 e SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo Stakes Winner 2 – €6.99
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron Extended Edition – €24.99
  • Arcade Archives Atomic Robo-Kid – €6.99
  • Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition – €49.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses – €29.99
  • Cabela’s: The Hunt – Championship Edition – €49.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Circle of Sumo – €9.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Coloring Book – €free (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Desktop Soccer – €6.14
  • Destruction – €8.99
  • M.A.C.E. Space Shooter – €4.99
  • Mahjong – €9.99
  • Mars: Chaos Menace – €9.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Mimpi Dreams – €9.99
  • Mother Russia Bleeds – €12.74 per i possessori di altri giochi Devolver Digital; prezzo di listino €14.99
  • Palm Reading Premium – €8.99
  • Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee – €59.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu – €59.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • RocketsRocketsRockets – €4.49
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – €49.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Smite – €26.31 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – €39.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Soap Dodgem – €6.89
  • Solitaire Battle Royal – €8.59 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Super Hydorah – €19.95
  • Swamp Defense 2 – €2.99
  • Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking – €8.99 fino al 29 novembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • Tinboy – €1.99
  • Toast Time: Smash Up! – €8.99 (disponibile dal 16 novembre)
  • Trailblazers – €29.99
  • Windstorm – €39.99

Switch - Preordini

  • 99Vidas: Definitive Edition – €7.19 fino al 27 novembre; prezzo di listino €8.99
  • Abzu – €17.99 until November 29; regularly €19.99
  • Akihabara – Feel the Rhythm Remixed – €6.79 fino al 29 novembre; prezzo di listino €7.99
  • Coffee Crisis – €7.99 until November 30; regularly €9.99
  • Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion – €17.00
  • Gensokyo Defenders – €19.99
  • Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek – €26.99 fino al 7 dicembre; prezzo di listino €29.99
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – €35.99 fino al 3 dicembre per i possessori di Blossom Tales; prezzo di listino €39.99
  • Onimusha: Warlords – €19.99
  • Party Hard Pack – €17.99
  • R-Type Dimensions EX – €11.99 fino al 4 dicembre; prezzo di listino €14.99
  • Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut – €5.39 fino al primo dicembre; prezzo di listino €5.99
  • Steamburg – €4.99
  • The First Tree – €9.99
  • Zeus Quest Remastered – €8.99

Switch - Demo

  • Just Dance 2019
  • 99Vidas

Switch - DLC

  • Aces of Luftwaffe: Squadron – Nebelgeschwader – €19.99
  • My Hero: One’s Justice – Gale Mission – €1.99
  • My Hero: One’s Justice – Inasa Yorashi – €2.99
  • Warriors Orochi 4 – Omega Force 20th Anniversary Concert BGM Pack – €17.99
  • Fairy Tale Puzzles: Magic Objects: The Tea Party – €1.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Giant Puzzles 4 – €2.99
  • SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy – MissX – €4.99
  • The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward – €3.99
  • The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout – €3.99
  • The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape – €3.99
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom – Set of red furniture and clothes – €3.99
  • Coloring Book – 36 new drawings – €4.99
  • Civilization VI – Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack – €4.99
  • Civilization VI – Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack – €8.99

3DS - Giochi

  • Breakout Defense 2 – €6.99
  • Pinball Breakout 2 – €7.00
  • Insect Planet TD – €2.99

Wii U - Giochi

  • Insect Planet TD – €1.99

Questa settimana ce n'è per tutti i gusti: i fan dei Pokemon potranno finalmente provare Let's GO Pikachu e Let's GO Eevee, gli amanti degli strategici Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, mentre gli appassionati di retrogaming potranno divertirsi con SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

