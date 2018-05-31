Nintendo eShop: Pokemon Quest, Ikaruga e Street Fighter 30th Anniversary fra le novità

Come ogni giovedì, tanti nuovi contenuti per Switch, 3DS e Wii U sono approdati sull’eShop di Nintendo. Fra le ultime novità, segnaliamo Pokemon Quest, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Milanoir e Ikaruga.
Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- 6180 the moon – €3.99
- ACA NeoGeo Ninja Combat – €6.99
- Defoliation – €8.99
- Die for Valhalla! – €11.99
- Discovery – €7.99
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – €39.99
- Icey – €7.55 - €8.39
- Ikaruga – €14.99
- Jumping Joe & Friends – €4.99
- Kitten Squad – free
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition – €14.99
- Legend of Kay Anniversary – €29.99
- Lost Sea – €8.99 €9.99
- Milanoir – €12.99
- Operation Hardcore – €8.29
- Pirate Pop Plus – €4.20
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – €14.99
- Pokemon Quest – free-to-play
- Quad Fighter K – €6.99
- Shift Quantum – €19.99
- Smoke and Sacrifice – €24.99
- Songbringer – €19.99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – €49.99
- Super Sportmatchen – €14.99
- West of Loathing – €9.99
- World Soccer Pinball – €1.99
- Yesterday Origins – €29.99
- Yoku’s Island Express – €19.99
Nintendo Switch - Preordini
- Final Light, the Prison – €6.99
- Iro Hero – €12.99
- Mario Tennis Aces – €59.99
- Mushroom Wars 2 – €19.99
- Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare – €7.99
- Shining Resonance – €49.99
- Vegas Party – €24.99
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Kid Tripp
- Neonwall
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Pokemon Quest – Expedition Pack – €4.99
- Pokemon Quest – Great Expedition Pack – €9.99
- Pokemon Quest – Ultra Expedition Pack – €17.99
- Pokemon Quest – Triple Expedition Pack – €29.99
- Pokemon Quest – Scattershot Stone – €2.99
- Pokemon Quest – Broadburst Stone – €2.99
- Pokemon Quest – Whack-Whack Stone – €2.99
- Pokemon Quest – Wait Less Stone – €2.99
- Pokemon Quest – Stay Strong Stone – €2.99
- Pokemon Quest – Sharing Stone – €2.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Battle Mix Secret Teachings – €2.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Additional Character “Ilmeria” – €9.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Area “Claudel Prairie” – €9.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Firis “Teacher’s Favorite” – €2.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Sophie “Best Partner” – €2.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Ilmeria “Cormeria?” – €2.99
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Lucia “Bunny Tail” – €2.99
- Kitten Squad – Costume Megapack – €3.99
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – Egyptian Mythology Mash-up – €5.99
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Golden Outfits Pack – free
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Giant Puzzles 2 – €2.99
- Songbringer: The Trial of Red – free
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom: Hair Dye Set B (Pink, Turquoise, Blue Silver, White Sand) – €1.99
3DS Giochi
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – €9.99
- Dragon Lapis – €9.99
3DS - Demo
- Kid Tripp
Wii U - Giochi
- Rainbow Snake – €1.10
Cosa ne pensate delle novità del Nintendo eShop?