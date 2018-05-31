Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: Pokemon Quest, Ikaruga e Street Fighter 30th Anniversary fra le novità

Come ogni giovedì, tanti nuovi contenuti per Switch, 3DS e Wii U sono approdati sull’eShop di Nintendo. Fra le ultime novità, segnaliamo Pokemon Quest, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Milanoir e Ikaruga.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • 6180 the moon – €3.99
  • ACA NeoGeo Ninja Combat – €6.99
  • Defoliation – €8.99
  • Die for Valhalla! – €11.99
  • Discovery – €7.99
  • Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – €39.99
  • Icey – €7.55 - €8.39
  • Ikaruga – €14.99
  • Jumping Joe & Friends – €4.99
  • Kitten Squad – free
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition – €14.99
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary – €29.99
  • Lost Sea – €8.99 €9.99
  • Milanoir – €12.99
  • Operation Hardcore – €8.29
  • Pirate Pop Plus – €4.20
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 – €14.99
  • Pokemon Quest – free-to-play
  • Quad Fighter K – €6.99
  • Shift Quantum – €19.99
  • Smoke and Sacrifice – €24.99
  • Songbringer – €19.99
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – €49.99
  • Super Sportmatchen – €14.99
  • West of Loathing – €9.99
  • World Soccer Pinball – €1.99
  • Yesterday Origins – €29.99
  • Yoku’s Island Express – €19.99

Nintendo Switch - Preordini

  • Final Light, the Prison – €6.99
  • Iro Hero – €12.99
  • Mario Tennis Aces – €59.99
  • Mushroom Wars 2 – €19.99
  • Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare – €7.99
  • Shining Resonance – €49.99
  • Vegas Party – €24.99

Nintendo Switch - Demo

  • Kid Tripp
  • Neonwall

Nintendo Switch - DLC

  • Pokemon Quest – Expedition Pack – €4.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Great Expedition Pack – €9.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Ultra Expedition Pack – €17.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Triple Expedition Pack – €29.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Scattershot Stone – €2.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Broadburst Stone – €2.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Whack-Whack Stone – €2.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Wait Less Stone – €2.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Stay Strong Stone – €2.99
  • Pokemon Quest – Sharing Stone – €2.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Battle Mix Secret Teachings – €2.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Additional Character “Ilmeria” – €9.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Area “Claudel Prairie” – €9.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Firis “Teacher’s Favorite” – €2.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Sophie “Best Partner” – €2.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Ilmeria “Cormeria?” – €2.99
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: New Outfit for Lucia “Bunny Tail” – €2.99
  • Kitten Squad – Costume Megapack – €3.99
  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – Egyptian Mythology Mash-up – €5.99
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Golden Outfits Pack – free
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Giant Puzzles 2 – €2.99
  • Songbringer: The Trial of Red – free
  • WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom: Hair Dye Set B (Pink, Turquoise, Blue Silver, White Sand) – €1.99

3DS Giochi

  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – €9.99
  • Dragon Lapis – €9.99

3DS - Demo

  • Kid Tripp

Wii U - Giochi

  • Rainbow Snake – €1.10

Cosa ne pensate delle novità del Nintendo eShop?

